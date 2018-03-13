Grand Theft Auto 5 could get a premium edition as soon as next month

Almost four years after its first release, Grand Theft Auto 5 is still a regular fixture in video game charts around the world and its sales continue to thrive. In times of uncertainty it’s oddly comforting to see Grand Theft Auto 5 quietly hold its popularity.

With Red Dead Redemption 2 coming this year, Rockstar is looking at another hugely successful game, but that's all the more reason to give GTA 5 one final push. According to a recent report from Kotaku UK, Rockstar will give Grand Theft Auto 5 a new lease of life by releasing a premium version of the game for PS4 and Xbox One as soon as April 2018.

Throughout February and March, we saw a few leaks from retailers which suggested a premium version of Grand Theft Auto 5 would be released on March 23. However, Kotaku UK has said that its sources claim the release date was pushed back to April at short notice.

Online benefits

As far as what the premium Grand Theft Auto 5 will contain, these sources have said that it’ll essentially be the base game with the wide array of Online DLC that’s been released over the years and the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack bundled in.

The Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack was only released for GTA Online in December 2017 and it apparently contains weapons, vehicles and properties with a value of up to $10,000,000 GTA dollars.

There isn’t anything new in this version according to this report, so if you’ve purchased the original game and all its DLC it probably wouldn’t be worth your time to buy the premium version 2.

The intention, say Kotaku, is to replace the standard release at the same price, making it perfect for newcomers interested in GTA Online. If there’s anyone out there that doesn’t already own the game that is. Those looking for a new single-player narrative experience are probably better served waiting for the release of Red Dead Redemption 2.

These rumors haven’t been confirmed by Rockstar just yet so we can’t be sure if a Premium Grand Theft Auto 5 is definitely in the works for April. However, it does make sense to release a complete edition of the game to round things off before the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 and we don’t have long to wait to find out.