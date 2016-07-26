10 Xbox One games we're just dying to Play Anywhere

Xbox Play Anywhere is arguably the biggest Windows Anniversary Update feature gamers are looking forward to. The new service essentially allows you to buy a game once and then own it across both Windows 10 and Xbox One – all while transferring your saves, achievements, any DLC purchases and supporting cross-platform multiplayer to boot.

While that might sound like a simple concept, Microsoft has been dragging its feet to bring major console franchises to its PC audience. Thankfully, the Redmond, Wash. company has recently been turning things around by simultaneously releasing Gears of War Ultimate Edition and Quantum Break on both the Windows Store and Xbox One.

Later this autumn, the family of Xbox Play Anywhere titles will grow a lot bigger, with games like Gears of War 4 and Forza Horizon 3. While that's great and all, here are some of the unannounced games we would love to see on the service.

