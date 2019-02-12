Can’t get enough Anthem? A short film is coming from District 9's director

BioWare’s upcoming game Anthem is in need of serious exposition, so District 9 director Neill Blomkamp made a prequel short film titled "Anthem: Conviction" that will debut on February 14.

The partnership between EA and Blomkamp’s experimental film house Oats Studios was announced on Tuesday alongside a short one-minute teaser trailer.

The prequel takes place a few decades before the start of Anthem and shows the city of Fort Tarsis where players spend time in between missions. You’ll also get to see some live-action footage of the game’s freelancers battling the head of the evil Dominion faction, the Monitor, that should help flesh out the world BioWare has been working on these last few years.

Why did Blomkamp choose Anthem? Apparently, the director – whose credits include District 9, Elysium, and Chappie – was “blown away by this incredible world BioWare created” and wanted to make a film set in that universe with his Oats Studios label.

The full short will be available on Thursday, February 14 on Oats Studios’s YouTube channel, but you can catch a clip for the short below.

For whom the Anthem tolls

Of course, if you want to save every little detail until after you've played the game, we don't blame you.

And, thankfully, you won't have to wait much longer to make that happen: Anthem is available to Origin Access Premier members on PC starting on Friday, February 15 with a full roll out on Friday, February 22.