Apple’s WWDC 2019 keynote date is June 3, and iOS 13 will likely take center stage

Apple has officially revealed that its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2019) will start on June 3, per 9to5Mac . This is about when we expected, given the event has happened on the first Monday in June for the last couple years.

WWDC 2019 will once again be in San Jose’s McEnery Convention Center, where it’s been held for the last two years.

If you want a shot at getting in, Apple’s using its traditional lottery method for tickets. Starting today and until March 20, you can register for a shot at getting in – after which you’ll have to pay $1,599 for the ticket to get in.

iOS 13 is coming, but here's everything we have in iOS 12.2

The latest leaks and rumors about the iPhone 11

What we want to see in this year's iPad (2019)

What’s coming at WWDC?

If the last few years’ events are anything to go by, we expect to see software (and only software) announcements at WWDC 2019. Most of these will likely be updates for operating systems across Apple’s suite of mobile devices and laptops/desktops.

The big announcement will almost certainly be iOS 13 . While iOS 11 fixed a lot of issues and bugs, and iOS 12 refined stability and sped up older iPhones, the next version is expected to bring some long-awaited features like dark mode and a home screen/interface redesign.

As in years prior, we also expect Apple to announce new versions of watchOS, tvOS and macOS at WWDC 2019 that bring updated and additional features.

Probably the most important question is: will WWDC 2019 excite us? The last couple years didn't 'wow' us much, and even the new hardware – iterations on the Apple Watch, the HomePod – didn't raise too many eyebrows. And given the conference comes a month after Google IO (kicking off May 7), Apple's got its work cut out for it.

Looking forward to iOS 13? Here's a list of the best iPhones on the market that will run the next OS