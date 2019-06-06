AMD Processors: the best AMD CPUs in 2019

Over the last few years, the AMD vs Intel battle has heated up, thanks in large part to the best AMD processors. Now, while Intel has traditionally taken the CPU crown in the past, AMD has slowly been getting to the top of the pile, even outselling Intel in the desktop space thanks to Ryzen 2nd Generation.

AMD looks to continue this trend with its Ryzen 3rd Generation processors, which were easily the star of Computex 2019. But, you don’t have to wait until July to get your hands on a worthy AMD processor, there are a ton available today, whether you’re playing PC games or trying to get some work done.

So, we’ve went ahead and gathered up the best AMD processors you can buy today, from the budget Ryzen 3 2200G to the incredibly powerful Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX. And, because we’ve used all of these AMD processors ourselves, you can be confident you’re getting your money’s worth. We even included our exclusive price comparison tool, so you know you’re getting the best deal.

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Best AMD processor

Cores: 8 | Threads: 16 | Base clock: 3.7GHz | Boost clock: 4.3GHz | L3 cache: 16MB | TDP: 105W

Powerful

Not too expensive

Gets heated

The AMD Ryzen 7 2700X is our current pick for the best processor, period, as it manages to feature amazing performance at a reasonable price point. It’s not the fastest processor on the market, sure, but you’d be hard pressed to find an 8-core, 16-thread processor that boosts to 4.3GHz out of the box for a lower price. That’s not to mention the Wraith Stealth cooler that’s included in the box – one of the best CPU coolers we’ve seen included with a mainstream processor.

Read the full review: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Best AMD processor for gaming

Cores: 6 | Threads: 12 | Base clock: 3.6GHz | Boost clock: 4.2GHz | L3 cache: 16MB | TDP: 95W

Good performance

Affordable

Not quite a budget CPU

If you’re looking to play the best PC games without breaking the bank, the AMD Ryzen 5 2600X will go a long way. With 6-cores, 12-threads and a boost clock of 4.2GHz, it should be more than enough for most AAA games at any resolution. You won’t be able to play something like Battlefield V at 200 fps, but when you’re saving this much cash, it’s hard to complain. Just make sure you pair it with a decent cooler, because it can get a bit toasty.

Read the full review: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

AMD Ryzen 3 2200G

Best AMD processor on a budget

Cores: 4 | Threads: 4 | Base clock: 3.5GHz | Boost clock: 3.7GHz | L3 cache: 4MB | TDP: 65W

Fast enough for an HTPC

Cheap

Not the fastest chip

If you’re trying to build a home theater PC, the name of the game is finding affordable parts that don’t require a ton of power. And, with just a 65W TDP and a very approachable price tag, the AMD Ryzen 3 2200G is the best AMD processor for HTPC builds. This is a single-threaded chip, and doesn’t have the highest clock speeds, so it’s not ideal for gaming, but at this price point, it doesn’t need to be. Plus, if you’re just playing PC games in 1080p, you should be fine.

Read the full review: AMD Ryzen 3 2200G

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X

Best high performance AMD processor

Cores: 16 | Threads: 32 | Base clock: 3.5GHz | Boost clock: 4.4GHz | L3 cache: 32MB | TDP: 180W

Good single-core performance

Cheap for HEDT

Runs hot

Any burgeoning PC hardware enthusiasts are going to want to pay attention to this AMD processor. The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950WX is probably the best intro to HEDT hardware you could ask for. It’s affordable (for an HEDT chip), and its 4.4GHz boost clock across 16-cores and 32-threads means that it offers formidable single and multi-threaded performance. It doesn’t come with a CPU cooler out of the box, but when you’re getting into this realm of PC hardware, it’s expected you bring your own cooler, anyway.

Read the full review: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX

Best HEDT AMD processor

Cores: 32 | Threads: 64 | Base clock: 3.0GHz | Boost clock: 4.2GHz | L3 cache: 64MB | TDP: 250W

Incredible performance

Better value than Intel

Very expensive

This is it, this is the big one. The Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX is the fastest AMD processor you can buy today, without dropping stacks on an Epyc chip. This absolute unit of a processor is packed with 32-cores and 64-threads, with a boost clock of 4.2GHz. Combine all that with the massive 64MB of cache, and you have one of the most powerful chips on the market on your hands. Just keep in mind, that with its 250W TDP, you’re going to need some serious cooling to keep temperatures in check.

Read the full review: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX