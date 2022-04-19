Manchester City vs Brighton live stream: how to watch Premier League online

Pep Guardiola's title-chasing Manchester City be will hoping to safely negotiate a potentially tricky fixture on Wednesday as they face an improving Brighton side that seems to be specialising in big name away wins. The Seagulls brought an end to a wretched run of defeats with back-to-back wins over top-four-chasing Arsenal and Spurs. Could the Sky Blues' title hopes be next? Here's how to watch Manchester City vs Brighton live stream and get the Premier League online, no matter where you are in the world.

Watch Man City v Brighton live stream: Peacock TV (may require a VPN)

Manchester City v Brighton live stream Date: Wednesday, April 20 Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT / 12.30am IST / 5am AEST / 7am NZST Venue: The Etihad Stadium, Manchester Live stream: Peacock TV (US)| DAZN trial (CA) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Brighton's chances of creating another upset here willingly rest on Manchester City's hangover from their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Liverpool at Wembley on Saturday. City saw their dreams of a stunning treble come to an end with the 2-3 defeat, and took a psychological blow from their Premier League and Champions League rivals at the same time.

Guardiola knows his side can't afford to feel sorry for themselves with Liverpool breathing down their necks on both fronts as they prepare to face a south coast team that has lost just three of their away league games all season.

Follow our guide to get a Manchester City vs Brighton live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

How to watch Manchester City vs Brighton online

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season. Manchester City vs Brighton kicks off at 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT on Wednesday, and is being shown on Peacock TV. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported service that gets 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. Alternatively, you can pay $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. If you subscribe to Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Manchester City vs Brighton from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Manchester City vs Brighton live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Manchester City vs Brighton from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

Can I watch a Manchester City vs Brighton Premier League live stream in the UK?

While Manchester City vs Brighton is set to have a huge bearing on the title race, it hasn't been selected for broadcast by either Sky or BT. That means that footy fans in the UK won't be able to watch this game live... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that is showing the game, such as Peacock, DAZN or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

Manchester City vs Brighton live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Manchester City vs Brighton, which kicks off at 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT on Wednesday. DAZN Canada costs $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the Premier League games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Manchester City vs Brighton: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia, which means it's the place to watch Manchester City vs Brighton in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 5am AEST on Thursday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Manchester City vs Brighton: live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Manchester City vs Brighton at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 7am NZST on Thursday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Manchester City vs Brighton: live stream Premier League action online in India

Star Sports subscribers in India, you're in luck! You can watch Manchester City vs Brighton, and the rest of the 2021/22 season, live - either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar Premium streaming subscription from just 499 rupees for a year of the mobile only plan or 1,499 rupees for its Premium package that lets you watch across up to four devices and makes 4K available. Manchester City vs Brighton kicks off at 12.30am IST on Wednesday night/ Thursday morning. Those of you wanting to live stream games on the move will need to use the Hotstar app - available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.