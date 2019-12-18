While Disney Plus launched to a lot of buzz and plenty of eager fans downloading the app to watch their Mouse House favorites, not everyone had the best time of it. There were numerous reports of errors and problems, and if you fell victim to one of the system’s mysterious codes, then Obi-Wan Kenobi is not your only hope.

Like The Incredibles or a team of Marvel’s finest swooping in via portals to help, we’ve compiled a list of Disney Plus error codes and how to solve your issues. If all else fails, try the Support Team on Twitter, email them or, for those in the US, call the helpline on 888-905-7888. There's also a handy Disney Plus help page.

Got a Disney Plus error code? Try these things first

Check your Internet connection. We know, basic, right? But the Disney Plus system requires a standard speed of 5Mbps to deliver its content to your screen of choice. You might want to try resetting your modem if you're having connection issues.

Sign out of the Disney Plus app and sign in again. It might not seem like much, but it can resolve some problems.

Delete the app from your device or TV and re-download it. This is the more comprehensive version of resetting the app.

Disney Plus Error Codes explained: what the numbers mean

If all of the above have failed you, try these handy tips to resolve some of the more common error codes that have been popping up.

Error Code 4 – Transaction issue

Disney Plus is not free. This error refers to your account, and you may need to sign out and back in again to see if it clears the issue. You’ll also want to check your billing details. You’re required to use a card valid in your country.

Error Code 5 – Account information issue

If you’ve somehow made an error on your login information, this will pop up. Make sure you double check your details.

Error Code 7 – Email or password issue

Disney Plus is having issues with the password or email you selected, or there’s some error in what you’re entering. Check yourself before you wreck your viewing experience.

Error Code 8 – Invalid email or password

Just make sure you’ve got the correct details.

Error Code 9 – Login or payment issue

Make sure you haven’t been logged out by accident. And check your details for good measure.

Error Code 11 – Content availability

Not everything on the service is available everywhere, so make sure the film or show you’re after is offered in your location. Try resetting your internet connection, and be aware that using a VPN with Disney Plus is likely to affect the system.

Error Code 13 – Device limit reached

You can use up to four distinct devices with the service, and create user profiles for up to seven people. If you’re a power user with lots of devices, you may need to sign out of ones you use the least. Oh, and don’t share your login details. Not that you would…

Error Code 22 – Restricted content

Make sure you haven’t set the system to Kids’ Mode, which even in Disney’s family-friendly app space, can restrict some programming.

Error Code 24 – Login or connection issue

Check your internet connection, ensure HYDRA hasn’t somehow compromised your network and reset your modem. Also try signing out and in again, or check your billing details.

Error Code 25 – Internal error

Disney Plus is having some problems. Talk to it nicely. Tell it that it’s a good… Okay, not that. Try signing out and in again, and if it doesn’t resolve, contact Disney Plus support using the details above.

Error code 666 means someone tried to harm Baby Yoda. (Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Error Code 30 – Device registration issue

Check to make sure your device is compatible with Disney Plus. The full list is here.

Error Code 31 – Location issue

Disney Plus is slowly being rolled out around the world, so if you’re being sneaky and trying to use a VPN to defeat its location checking, that could be the issue. Try resetting your device's location settings.

Error Code 32 – Login or password issue

Sign out and back in, and check you have the correct login details for your account. Reminder: 123456 is a terrible password.

Error Code 35/36 – Restricted content

As with code 22 above, check content availability. Disable any VPN, check your location settings and make sure you’re not in Kids Mode.

Error Code 38 – Time settings

A weird one, this. Make sure the time settings on your device (usually more of an issue on tablets and phones) are set to “automatic” or aligned to world clock time.

Error Code 41 – Playback issue

This occurs when the Disney Plus servers are feeling the strain of everyone trying to download the same show or movie. You can try to resolve this one by rebooting the device or signing out and signing in again. And you might need to be patient while they try to fix the issue. Go spend time outside!

Error Code 42 – Issues connecting with your service

This is a catch-all meaning either Disney Plus is having issues itself, or it’s a problem with your internet service. The app’s content has been in such high demand that it is unlikely to always cope, and you’ll have to wait for the tech team to fix it. Try resetting your own internet service and otherwise be patient – given the company resources, this won’t happen forever, but as with Netflix etc, it’s possible there will be issues from time to time.

Error code 73 – Location availability issue

As with error code 31, this refers to some content not being available everywhere yet. Tricky rights issues in different countries mean that some films especially are being held back until Disney has the right to show them. Check your location settings and disable VPNs – the software can pick up on that sort of thing.

Error Code 86 – Blocked account, breach of terms of service

This can be a serious one. You have to ensure the account holder is over 18, that a VPN isn’t interfering with the service, make sure your location settings are correct, and if all that fails to work, get in touch with Disney Plus support.

Error Code 87 – Login or password issue

Throw the usual tricks at this one – sign out and in again, check your login details are correct and make sure R2D2 hasn’t been messing around with your settings. He’s a crafty one, that droid.