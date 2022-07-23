These three great movies are leaving Hulu next week, don't miss them...

Hulu often gets the best of both worlds when it comes to the movies subscribers have access to.

With an ownership model that means it’s largely owned by Disney, but also partly by Universal, Hulu can draw movies and shows from huge broadcast players like ABC, NBC, and FX, plus it has original programming. In addition, at the tail end of 2021, Disney and WarnerMedia reached a deal to stream select 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures films on Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max. So not only is the selection wide, it’s also bang up to date.

However, with Universal having its own streamer, Peacock, which it owns outright, and that deal in place, it means movies don’t stick around forever and the selection will fluctuate for the foreseeable future.

We keep a tally of everything leaving Hulu here, but we've picked out three great movies that are leaving as early as next week, please make sure you don't skip them...

Easy A

(Image credit: Screen Gems)

One of the best teen movies of the last 20 years, Easy A was the moment where Emma Stone marked herself out for big things.

Stone plays Olive Penderghast, a 17-year-old high-schooler who believes she's basically invisible to her classmates.

Then, her friend Brandon, who is bullied for being gay, asks Olive to pretend to have sex with him at a party so the other students will believe he is straight.

She agrees and soon becomes the talk of the school, with a number of religious students ridiculing her for her promiscuity. To counteract the taunts, Olive embraces her new image by wearing more provocative outfits and stitching a red ‘A’ onto her clothing, just as in the 1850 novel she’s studying The Scarlet Letter by Nathaniel Hawthorne.

Eventually, as with all rumors, the lie grows and Olive finds that she can't control the fiction any longer.

Stone is on terrific form here, with Stanley Tucci and Patricia Clarkson also delivering superb turns as her parents. A great teen movie full of thought and imagination with a spiky underbelly, it's a must-watch.

When is it leaving Hulu?

July 31

The Fifth Element

(Image credit: Buena Vista)

Luc Besson brings together Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman, and Milla Jovovich for this futuristic thriller. Designer Jean-Paul Gaultier provides the costumes, giving the film a distinct look and real style.

Set in the 23rd century, Willis plays Korben Dallas, a taxi driver who somehow becomes responsible for the survival of planet Earth after a young woman falls into his cab.

Fantastical and eccentric, the film didn’t set the box office alight, but it is an ambitious and daring adventure, one where Willis brings a grounded presence amid many a flight of fantasy. Today it enjoys a cult following – and feels particularly ripe for a TV spin-off on one of the best streaming services, like Netflix or Apple TV Plus.

When is it leaving Hulu?

July 31

Marie Antoinette

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Sofia Coppola’s cartoonish take on the life of Queen Marie Antoinette is an unconventional biopic, but a very stylish one.

Kirsten Dunst plays the ill-fated monarch thrust into the opulent and eccentric court at Versailles as France and the French monarchy fall to pieces. We follow Marie Antoinette through her betrothal and marriage to Louis XVI and her journey to find her way in a hostile environment.

With a soundtrack mostly comprised of spiky post-punk like Gang of Four, The Cure, and Siouxsie and the Banshees, the movie is a monument to opulence and excess, with every scene styled like something from the pages of Dazed and Confused.

It’s not Coppola’s best work, but it is an absolute riot.

When is it leaving Hulu?

July 31