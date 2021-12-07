Best Sonos speakers: the top soundbars, subwoofers, streamers and more

Sonos is one of the most popular wireless speaker brands in the world, and for good reason – its range of portable Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, and home audio systems are among the best you can buy.

These speakers all play nicely within the wider Sonos ecosystem, which makes them an easy choice for anyone looking for a no-fuss multi-room audio setup that minimizes annoying cables.

The good thing about Sonos speakers is that they allow you to make your home hi-fi system as big or as small as you please. Sonos soundbars are more than capable of boosting your TV's audio on their own, and a Sonos Roam Bluetooth speaker can easily double up as your main home speaker.

However, you'll get the most out of Sonos if you combine its products to create a bespoke wireless sound system that suits your home and your sonic tastes - and this is something you can do gradually, adding and taking away Sonos devices as needed.

So, where to start? There's a lot of choice out there, which means choosing the best Sonos speaker for your needs can be tricky.

We've tested a lot of Sonos speakers over the years, and they regularly top our round ups of the best wireless speakers and best soundbars you can buy. Read on to discover our top picks for every budget and situation, as well as our advice on picking the best Sonos speaker or soundbar for you.

1. Sonos Arc The best Sonos soundbar you can buy today Specifications Dimensions: 1141.7 x 87 x 115.7mm Connectivity: HDMI input (ARC), optical digital audio to HDMI converter, Bluetooth, Ethernet port, 802.11b,g Wi-Fi, Apple AirPlay 2, IR receiver Battery life: N/A Reasons to buy + Dolby Atmos, TrueHD and Dolby Digital Plus + Discrete all-in-one soundbar + Amazing surround sound and music playback Reasons to avoid - Doesn't suit every room

The best Sonos soundbar you can buy is the Sonos Arc - and it's the best soundbar we've tested overall.

It comes with support for the Dolby True HD and Dolby Digital Plus sound codes to deliver the best quality lossless audio from your Blu-ray discs and streaming services. It then enhances the 3D soundscape using Dolby Atmos object tracks to bounce certain sounds off the walls around you so they feel like they’re coming at you from all angles.

While all this might sound complicated, the Sonos Arc setup couldn’t be simpler, involving just a couple of steps on the smartphone app. The minimalist cable connections and all-in-one system construction add to this no-fuss feeling and streamlined aesthetic, making the Arc the best soundbar you can buy in 2021.

It's also great for listening to music, so if you want an all-in-one home audio solution, the Sonos Arc is well worth considering.

Read more: Sonos Arc review

2. Sonos One The best wireless speaker from Sonos Specifications Dimensions: 160 x 120 x 120mm Connectivity: AirPlay, Bluetooth 4.2, Google Cast, Spotify Connect, 3.5mm, RCA Battery life: N/A Reasons to buy + Full-bodied, rich sound + Alexa and Google Assistant + Combine two for stereo setup Reasons to avoid - Premium price

If you're in the market for a cleanly designed connected speaker with exceptional sound, you'll find none better than the Sonos One.

Offering the best of both Sonos' multi-room speaker platform and both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant's smart home prowess, the Sonos One is the pinnacle of connectivity.

Want to hear your favorite song from Spotify? All you need to do is ask! Want every speaker in the upstairs to play the same song? Group them together via the Sonos app and you'll have a house party in minutes.

While there are more powerful speakers on the market, the Sonos One is more than capable of filling your room with sound - and like all Sonos speakers, you can easily hook it up to a wider, multi-room audio system.

Read more: Sonos One review

3. Sonos Roam The best Sonos speaker if you're on a budget Specifications Dimensions: 168 x 62 x 60mm Connectivity: Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 Battery life: 10 hours Reasons to buy + Powerful audio performance + Easily portable design Reasons to avoid - Pricey compared to the competition - Bass can be overwhelming

The Sonos Roam is our pick for the best Bluetooth speaker on the planet, with a powerful sound, rugged design, excellent connectivity features, and smart home control.

Not only that, but it's also priced quite competitively at $179 / £179 / AU$299. It's the cheapest way to buy into the Sonos ecosystem. Of course, that's not cheap for a regular Bluetooth speaker, but the Sonos Roam comes with a few extra tricks up its sleeves.

With both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, the Sonos Roam works as a portable speaker as well as part of your wider multi-room Sonos system – and with Google Assistant and Alexa onboard, it doubles up as a smart speaker too.

In spite of its (relatively) low price you’re getting a lot for your money here - and it's a great way to delve into the Sonos ecosystem for first-timers.

Read more: Sonos Roam review

4. Sonos Beam (Gen 2) The best Sonos soundbar for smaller spaces Specifications Dimensions: 69 x 651 x 100mm Connectivity: HDMI input (ARC), optical digital audio to HDMI converter, Bluetooth, Ethernet port, 802.11b,g Wi-Fi, Apple AirPlay 2, IR receiver Battery life: N/A Reasons to buy + Wide soundstage + HDMI eARC support + Hi-res audio compatibility Reasons to avoid - No upfiring tweeters

If you're tight on space, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is the best soundbar you can buy from the audio company.

Its compact size means it will easily slot beneath your TV, whether you pop it on a TV stand or mount it to your wall, and its sleek design means it won't look out of place with your decor.

It improves on the company’s original Sonos Beam soundbar with virtual Dolby Atmos, HDMI eARC compatibility, and a refreshed design.

While it doesn't have the upfiring tweeters necessary for 'true' Dolby Atmos (resulting in a sonic height less impressive than that of the Sonos Arc), the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) still boasts a wide soundstage and an immersive audio performance.

HDMI eARC compatibility allows for hi-res audio streaming, making it ideal for listening to music, too.

Read more: Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review

5. Sonos Play:5 The best-sounding wireless speaker from Sonos Specifications Dimensions: 204 x 364 x 154mm Connectivity: AirPlay, Bluetooth 4.2, Google Cast, Spotify Connect, 3.5mm, RCA Battery life: N/A Reasons to buy + Easy setup + Powerful sound Reasons to avoid - Simple design - Too big for some spaces

If you're looking for pure audio fidelity and sound that fills the room, the Sonos Play:5 is the best Sonos speaker you can buy.

Like other Sonos speakers, the Play:5 is controlled directly via the S2 app, which has built-in integration for a number of streaming services, including Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, Deezer, TuneIn, and a whole range of smaller services.

Since the Play:5 comes with multi-room support, you can also add additional speakers such as the Sonos Play:3 and the Sonos Play:1, helping you build a complete surround sound system; but if you want to keep it simple, you'll find that the Play:5 offers more than enough volume.

Read more: Sonos Play:5 review

6. Sonos Move The best Sonos speaker for moving around the home Specifications Dimensions: 240 x 160 x 126mm Connectivity: Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n, 2.4 GHz, and 5GHz) and Bluetooth 4.2 Battery life: 10 hours Reasons to buy + Integrates with a home Sonos speaker network + Great for on-the-go tunes Reasons to avoid - Not as feature-rich when using Bluetooth - Cant be used as rear cinema speakers

Where the Sonos Roam is optimized for using on the go, the Sonos Move is a great Bluetooth speaker to use around the home and in your garden.

With two quality drivers, a solid app that unlocks playback from hundreds of wireless sources, multi-room capabilities and smart audio-tuning tech that tweaks the output based on the speaker's immediate surroundings, the Sonos Move is engineered better than your average Bluetooth speaker. It's a versatile speaker, one that stands solidly alongside the built-for-home Sonos speakers that the company made its name on.

It’s not perfect – it’s heavy as a byproduct of its incredible sound, it’s expensive due to its rich feature set, and it sadly can’t be used as rear channels for a home cinema set-up. But if you’ve got the money, it’s hard to fault the Sonos Move when it comes to hunting down the very best Bluetooth speaker in the world.

Read the full review: Sonos Move review

Other Sonos speakers and devices to look out for

Sonos isn't limited to connected speakers, and there are some other devices we'd recommend buying for your home hi-fi system.

If you want a pair of rear speakers to pair with a Sonos soundbar, you should consider the Sonos One SL - it has all the specs of the Sonos One sans the inbuilt voice assistant, so you don't have to worry about Alexa or Google Assistant listening in on your conversations. It's also a little cheaper than the Sonos One.

Another great addition to a Sonos home cinema setup is the Sonos Sub, a wireless subwoofer that will boost the bass of the rest of your setup. Inside the glossy cabinet are two force-cancelling speakers positioned face to face to avoid cabinet buzz, dual acoustic ports and two Class-D digital amplifiers specially tuned for the hardware.

Want to create a proper surround sound system? Check out the Sonos Amp, the brand's wireless music streaming amplifier. This versatile device lets you wirelessly connect two Sonos speakers to your TV for stereo sound, or power two standard, passive speakers of your choosing. You can even add in a second Amp for a four-speaker setup.

The latter is actually the better choice, sonically speaking, as it enables you to create a system using four identical speakers, or at least four from the same range. That will make for a far more consistent surround sound presentation than mixing traditional hi-fi speakers and Sonos’s wireless speakers - plus, it means you can use your existing stereo speakers instead of shelling out for a new pair of Sonos One or One SL.

And yes, we really are talking four-speaker systems here: the Amp is designed to work without a dedicated center channel. Instead, it creates a so-called ‘phantom’ center through clever processing.

Sonos speakers: FAQ

How much do Sonos speakers cost? Sonos speakers tend to be fairly priced. In fact, Sonos recently increased the price of some of its products: Sonos Arc: was $799 / £799 / AU$1,399, now $899 / £899 / AU$1,499 ($899, AU$1499)

Sonos Sub: was $699 / £600 / AU$999, now $749 / £749 / AU$1099

Sonos Amp: was $599 / £599 / AU$999, now $699 / £699 / AU$1099)

Sonos One: was $199 / £179 / AU$299), now $219 / £199 / AU$319)

Sonos One SL: was $149 / £149 / AU$269), now $199 / £179 / AU$289

Sonos Five: was $499 / £499 / AU$749, now £499 / $549 / AU$799

Sonos Roam: was $169 / £159 / AU$279, now $179 / £179 / AU$299

Can I use Sonos speakers with an Android device? You can, but you'll miss out on one of the Sonos ecosystem's best features: TruePlay. The room calibration feature tunes the sound of Sonos speakers to the dimensions of your room, and right now, it only works with iOS devices. You could always borrow a friend's iPhone to setup your new Sonos speaker, though.

Looking for more choice? Read our guide to the best wireless speakers you can buy