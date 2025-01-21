The outstanding Sonos Arc soundbar drops to its lowest-ever price
There's something truly special about having great sound when you're enjoying your favorite music or the latest blockbuster movie. That's why you need one of the best soundbars. If you've looked at buying one of the premium options but been put off by the price, then this could be the deal you need as the Sonos Arc is on sale at Amazon for $649 (was $899).
The $250 discount brings one of the best soundbars around down to its lowest-ever price. With the Super Bowl fast approaching, wouldn't it be great to have a top-notch sound experience to match the drama of the match?
Today's best Sonos Arc deal
For a limited time only, you can get the Sonos Arc soundbar at Amazon for $649. This is $50 cheaper than the previous best-ever deal we saw during Black Friday, making it an ideal time to up the sound experience of your favorite TV shows and movies. We rate this soundbar highly for its dynamic and powerful sound, flexibility, Dolby Atmos support, and capabilities as an all-in-one solution to upgrade your TV audio.
Sonos is one of the best designers and manufacturers of soundbars. You could opt for the Sonos Arc Ultra but you'll be paying an ever heftier premium for it. We'd recommend going to the Arc for not only the great price but also because most people won't be able to differentiate between the sound quality of each.
In our Sonos Arc review, we gave the soundbar a solid 4.5 stars. We said, "the Sonos Arc is an impressive and premium Dolby Atmos experience even without a subwoofer or extra speakers".
To help you with your decision, why not take a look at our how to choose and buy a soundbar guide? This contains expert advice on how to get the right one to suit your TV and room. Additionally, our best soundbars guide provides comparisons and will help you narrow down your options.
