Watch the Super Bowl 59 on a brand-new LG OLED TV for an incredible price of $599.99

Only four teams remain in the playoffs, which means it's time to upgrade your TV for this year's Super Bowl scheduled for February 9. If you want a premium OLED display to watch the big game but don't want to shell out a ton of cash, I've found an incredible deal for you.



Best Buy has LG's highly-rated 48-inch B4 OLED TV on sale for a stunning price of $599.99 (originally $1,499.99). That matches the record-low price we briefly saw on Black Friday and this is easily the cheapest OLED display you can find right now.



The LG B4 is the latest entry-level display in LG's OLED lineup and is ranked in our best TV guide as the best value option for those looking for an OLED on a budget. The 2024 display packs LG's latest Alpha 8 AI processor, which uses AI to detect what you're watching to improve picture and sound quality. Thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels coupled with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, you get a brilliant picture with bold colors and deep contrasts. You're also getting excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate, plus webOS 24 for easy access to all your favorite streaming channels.

Super Bowl TV deal: LG's B4 OLED

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market; especially since Best Buy has the 48-inch model back down to a record-low price of $599.99. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade. Today's Super Bowl TV deal matches the same price on Black Friday and $100 less than last week's offer.

Today's offer on LG's 48-inch B4 OLED TV is the best deal we've seen and we don't know how long Best Buy will keep the display at this price. I've listed more of today's Super Bowl TV deals below, which include more record-low prices from Samsung, LG and Sony.

Shop more of today's best Super Bowl TV deals

Samsung 42-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,149.99 now $899.99 Samsung's 42-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $899.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $896 Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream display for watching the Super Bowl, and you can find the 55-inch model on sale for a new record-low price of $899. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. This deal also includes a $50 discount on an ultra-slim wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar.

Samsung 55-inch S85D OLED TV: was $1,399.99 now $949.99 Best Buy has reduced the price of the 55-inch Samsung S85D to $949.99 - $50 cheaper than on Black Friday. The S85D is the company's entry-level OLED model and features the same NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor and 4K AI Upscaling found in the company’s other 2024 OLED TVs, the flagship S95D series included. It's not every day you find a deal on a 55-inch OLED TV for under $1,000, so this is one worth checking out for the Super Bowl.

Samsung S90C 55-inch OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,099 You name it, the Samsung S90C does it all. It offers HDR OLED, which analyses each scene so you get rich and accurate Pantone-validated colors at all times. Its picture quality is great for movies, shows, and games, but its sound is also surprisingly good for TV speakers. The Samsung S90C also packs four HDMI 2.1 ports, which is perfect for game consoles. Today's deal from Walmart brings the 55-inch model down to $1,099.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 Best Buy's Super Bowl TV sale has dropped LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV to $1,499.99. That's a massive $1,200 discount and only $100 more than the record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Sony Bravia 8 65-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,599.99 Watch the Super Bowl on Sony's 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV, which is on sale for $1,599.99 - only $100 more than the record-low price. As one of the best TVs for sound, it's an ideal choice if you want stellar audio without paying extra for a soundbar. Its OLED screen might not be the brightest of them all, but it still manages to rival the picture quality of its competitors using its brightness-boosting Bravia XP Processor. Thanks to the two HDMI ports (out of four total) that support 4K/120 Hz gaming, you can even use it with your gaming console of choice.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 Amazon has dropped LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV to an incredible price of $1,196.9. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and the same record-low price we briefly saw on Black Friday. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.