Want a cheap work laptop that can handle CyberPunk 2077? This Acer Chromebook deal is for you

If you're like me and you're a light gamer who's looking for a versatile work device that won't stand out too much in the office, the Acer Chromebook 516 GE cloud gaming laptop is the perfect choice. The sleek black chassis wouldn't look out of place in the boardroom, and the LED lighting on the keyboard acts is a stylish addition rather than a garish design choice.

Right now you can save $230 on the Acer Chromebook 516 GE at Best Buy, with a deal that brings the price down from $649 to $419 (if you're not in the UK you'll find great Chromebook deals where you are further down the page). In our Acer Chromebook 516 GE review, we highlighted the laptop's excellent performance, great portability and excellent battery life that earned it a strong four and a half stars.

We should note that this is not your typical gaming laptop, and is designed to use gaming streaming services to run games. It's more than capable of running Cyberpunk 2077 or Dying Light 2 for long play sessions, with the machine only running slightly warm. Sitting in our list of the best Chromebooks, it excels at play, but it also performs extremely well in the productivity realm, handling conference calls, web browsing, spreadsheets, and video streaming.

Acer Chromebook 516 GE

Acer Chromebook 516 GE: was $649 now $419 at Best Buy

This lightweight laptop strikes a good balance between low-key gamer aesthetics and a sleek professional design, boasting an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage – perfect not only for streaming games but also handling intense workloads.

