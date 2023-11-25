Want a Black Friday tablet for $100? Here's one to buy, and what to avoid

There are great Black Friday deals on tablets, but shopping for a cheap tablet is like shopping for a used car. You might find a newer model with a cheap price tag, but an older, luxury model might be the better buy. If you want a Black Friday tablet for under $100, you can find an Amazon Fire HD tablet, but an older Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $99.99 at Amazon will probably make you much happier.

Amazon sells its Fire tablets so cheap that they seem to be in a perennial fire sale, but that doesn't make them the best choice. If you love Amazon Prime, Kindle books, and all of the other Amazon services, go for a Fire tablet. If you want a bit more versatility, without the ongoing sales pitch to join up with Amazon, I'd stick with an Android tablet like the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is admittedly three years old, so it won't be getting any new features or updates. This is the lowest price we've seen on this tablet, the same low price we saw for a few days last year during the Black Friday shopping period.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will do a fine job running all of your favorite streaming services, and the selection of apps will be much better than what you'll find on the more limited Amazon App Market, which is separate from Google Play Store. If you want a cheap but capable tablet this year, pick the Galaxy over Amazon's Fire tablets.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: was $119 now $99.99 at Amazon

This all-time low price on Samsung's capable bargain tablet makes it a great pick if you want to more than just watch Amazon content and buy Amazon stuff. Instead of a Fire tablet, pick this Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, which has great battery life and a fine display, plus enough power to play all your streaming hits.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: was $529.99 now $303.50 on Amazon

Samsung loves to make a bargain device for the fans, and the Galaxy Tab S7 FE gives you a huge 12.4-inch display – the same size as the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, for much less. You get S Pen stylus compatibility, great performance, and now all at its lowest price ever.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: was $229 now $149 at Walmart

A fraction larger than the Tab A7 Lite, this baseline Galaxy Tab sports a 10.5-inch screen and 32GB of storage, plus a tidy discount at Walmart that's dropped a further $30 as we edge closer to the day itself.

Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was $329 now $229 at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap iPad this of Black Friday, Amazon has the 10.2-inch iPad on sale for a record-low price of $229.99. While it's not the speediest tablet in the range, a decent screen, quality design, and relatively speedy chip make this the iPad that suits most people's needs the best. For streaming, shopping, and doing a few light work tasks, it's a great choice, especially with today's $80 discount.

Google Pixel Tablet w/ Speaker Dock (128GB): was $499 now $398.99 at Amazon

Google has attempted to make its own tablets time and again, with mixed results, but the combination of Pixel Tablet and its magnetically attaching speaker dock make for a great duo for use around-the-house, as well as on-the-go and this latest discount knocks more than $100 off.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449.99 now $399 on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE has only just launched and yet it's already available with an initial discount of $50. There's a smaller reduction on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus too. Highlights include a sleek design, IP68-certified against dust and water, and up to 18 hours battery life on a single charge and a sharp 90Hz WUXGA+ display and AKG-tuned stereo speakers. S Pen stylus, also included.

