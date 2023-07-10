The Walmart Plus Week sale is live – here are 13 fantastic deals you won't find on Prime Day

While you might be thinking this week is all about Amazon Prime Day, Walmart is looking to take a piece of the pie with its own massive sale – Walmart Plus Week. The retailer is launching hundreds of deals that give Amazon a run for its money, with record-low prices on 4K TVs, laptops, appliances, furniture, and headphones from all the leading brands.



We've waded through all the offers to bring you the 13 best deals from the Walmart Plus Week sale that we think are worth snapping up. These offers include a 65-inch QLED TV on sale for a stunningly low price of $398, a Dyson cordless vacuum marked down to a record-low of $199.99, and an HP Chromebook bundle for just $69.



Walmart is kicking off its Plus Week sale a day earlier than Amazon, giving you a chance to snag some incredible deals before Amazon Prime Day even begins.



The catch? You have to be a Walmart Plus member to shop the deals today – the sale is fully accessible for everyone starting tomorrow. The good news, though, is that Walmart is offering a rare 50% discount on its Walmart Plus membership, bringing the cost of an annual membership down to just $45.

Walmart Plus: 50% off Walmart Plus annual membership

Sign up for a membership and shop today's Walmart Plus Week sale with this 50% discount, which brings the price down from $98 to just $45, which is an incredible deal, and $94 less than an Amazon Prime membership. Walmart Plus perks include free shipping with no order minimum, a free Paramount Plus subscription, plus discounts on gas, and early access to sales.

Walmart Plus Week sale – the 13 best deals

LG 65-inch 4K UHD NanoCell 80 Series Smart TV: was $698 now $498 at Walmart

This LG NanoCell TV is a great option if you want a premium display but don't want to shell out for an OLED or QLED model. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K UHD QLED TV: was $528 now $398 at Walmart

A big-screen QLED TV for under $400 is unheard of, making this 65-inch TCL QLED 5-Series TV a steal in Walmart's sale at just $398. The best-selling set delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, and you also get voice control, and the Roku platform built in for easy streaming.

VIZIO 75-inch M6 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV: was $898 now $698 at Walmart

This is a deal that will go fast – the massive 75-inch Vizio QLED TV is on sale for a record-low price of $698. The M6 Series delivers a fantastic picture with brilliant colors thanks to the Quantum Color display and Dolby Vision Bright mode. You're also getting DTS Virtual:X, smart capabilities, and a handy voice remote.

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS), 2020: was $279 now $149 at Walmart

While this deal on the first-generation Apple Watch SE isn't part of the Walmart Plus Week sale, it's a fantastic bargain that we had to include on our list. Apple's budget smartwatch is a great choice for someone who just wants basic functions like activity tracking, calorie counting, and sleep tracking, plus the ability to see notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: was $139.99 now $49 at Walmart

The Galaxy Buds Plus often get overlooked in favor of the AirPods, but they're an absolutely fantastic pair of wireless earbuds. The Samsung earbuds pack quality sound provided by AKG, all-day battery life, and Ambient Aware technology so you can filter in outside noise. Today's deal from Walmart's Plus Week sale brings the price down to just $49 - the lowest price we've ever seen.

Restored Vitamix 5300 Blender: was $359.95 now $249.95 at Walmart

If you don't mind a refurbished product, Walmart has this restored Vitamix 5300 blender on sale for $249.95. This specific model retails for $499.99 if you're buying it brand-new, so today's deal is half off and a great price for a powerful blender from a trusted name.

Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $349 now $199 at Walmart

Shark vacuums are superbly designed, cheaper than rival Dyson, and excellent for that tricky pet hair and hard-to-reach spots. This lightweight cordless model is a great choice, and it's now down to a record-low price of just $199 at Walmart's Plus Week sale.

Shark IQ Auto Empty Robot Vacuum: was $599 now $298 at Walmart

Looking to add a robot vacuum to your appliance lineup? Today's Walmart Plus Week sale has the top-rated Shark IQ robot vacuum on sale for $298 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The Shark IQ includes an anti-hair wrap brush roll, a self-emptying base, room mapping, and the option to control the vacuum using your voice or a phone app.

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum: was $349.99 now $199.99 at Walmart

The Dyson Omni-Glide was designed for hard floors and is Dyson's slimmest and most maneuverable vacuum and can convert to a hand-held vac with a click of a button. Today's deal from Walmart brings the lightweight Omni-Glide down to just $199.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen and the cheapest cordless Dyson you can buy.

HP 15.6-inch, Intel Pentium Silver N5030 laptop: was $569.99 now $539.99 at Walmart

If you're looking to pick up a cheap laptop deal at Walmart's Plus Week sale, this 15-inch HP laptop is down to $539.99. For that price, you're getting an Intel Pentium N5030 quad-core processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and 10 hours of battery life.

Restored HP Chromebook 11, Intel Celeron laptop bundle: was $179 now $69 at Walmart

A laptop for $69? That's a ridiculous deal on its own, but this bundle offer also includes a wireless mouse and Bluetooth wireless earbuds. The HP Chromebook 11 is a restored product which means it's been professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned by Walmart.

JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Speaker: was $99.95 now $69.95 at Walmart

This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the JBL Flip 5 and beats Amazon's current deal by $20. The portable speaker provides over 12 hours of playtime and features an IPX7 waterproof design, and is made with durable fabric, making it the perfect companion for outdoor entertainment.

Solo Stove Mesa Tabletop Fire Pit with Stand: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Walmart

The previous record-low price on the Solo Stove Mesa was $89.99 at Amazon, but now Walmart has the best-selling fire pit on sale for just $59.99 - an incredible deal. The outdoor fire pit includes a stand for safe burning and a nylon carrying case for easy storage and travel.

