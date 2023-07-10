Walmart Plus Week: today's best deals in the huge anti Prime Day sale

Walmart Plus Week is the anti-Prime Day sale – and it's officially live for Walmart Plus members. For everyone else, the savings will start Tuesday, July 11 at noon ET. Walmart's sale event overlaps with Amazon's Prime Day deals and lasts an extra day, coming to an end on Thursday, July 13 at 7 pm ET.

We're rounding up all the best anti-Prime Day deals in the Walmart Plus week right here, so stay tuned and bookmark this page if you're looking for expert recommendations from our team here at TechRadar. If you can't wait until tomorrow to save, you can sign up for a Walmart Plus membership at 50% off. There's also a 30-day trial but in order to take advantage of early savings, you'll have to commit to a paid membership.

That said, Walmart Plus Week is a breath of fresh air for shoppers who want to save money without any strings attached – although having a Walmart Plus membership will work to your advantage if you want to jump on the best deals before the general public. It's also a sound alternative for those seeking variety beyond Amazon-brand devices, which are usually the cornerstone of Prime Day sales. At Walmart, we're already finding discounts on Samsung, LG, Vitamix, Dyson, and loads more.

Scroll down for the best deals we're already seeing from day one of Walmart Plus week, sorted by category for easy perusal:

Walmart Plus Week: today's best deals

Walmart Plus deal: 50% off Walmart Plus annual membership

The Walmart Plus Week sale is kicking off with a rare 50% discount on an annual Walmart Plus membership. That brings the price down from $98 to just $45, which is an incredible deal, and a huge $94 less than an Amazon Prime membership. Walmart Plus perks include free shipping with no order minimum, a free Paramount Plus subscription, plus discounts on gas, and early access to sales.

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum: was $349.99 now $199.99 at Walmart

The Dyson Omni-Glide was designed for hard floors and is Dyson's slimmest and most maneuverable vacuum and can convert to a hand-held vac with a click of a button. Today's deal from Walmart brings the lightweight Omni-Glide down to just $199.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen and the cheapest cordless Dyson you can buy.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: was $139.99 now $49 at Walmart

The Galaxy Buds Plus often get overlooked in favor of the AirPods, but they're an absolutely fantastic pair of wireless earbuds. The Samsung earbuds pack quality sound provided by AKG, all-day battery life, and Ambient Aware technology so you can filter in outside noise. Today's deal from Walmart's Plus Week sale brings the price down to just $49 - the lowest price we've ever seen.

TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K UHD QLED TV: was $528 now $398 at Walmart

A big-screen QLED display under $400 is unheard of, which is why the TCL QLED 5-Series is a fantastic steal in Walmart's sale, with the 65-inch model on sale for just $398. The best-selling set delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus voice control and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.

Walmart Plus Week deals: Appliances

Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $349 now $199 at Walmart

Shark vacuums are superbly designed, cheaper than models from rival Dyson, and excellent for pesky pet hair and for accessing hard-to-reach spots. This lightweight cordless model is a great choice, and it's now down to a record-low price of $199 in Walmart's Plus Week sale.

Restored Vitamix 5300 Blender: was $359.95 now $249.95 at Walmart

If you don't mind a refurbished product, Walmart has this restored Vitamix 5300 blender on sale for $249.95. This specific model retails for $499.99 if you're buying it brand-new, so today's deal is half off and a great price for a powerful blender from a trusted name.

Shark IQ Auto Empty Robot Vacuum: was $599 now $298 at Walmart

Looking to add a robot vacuum to your appliance lineup? Today's Walmart Plus Week sale has the top-rated Shark IQ robot vacuum on sale for $298 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The Shark IQ includes an anti-hair wrap brush roll, a self-emptying base, room mapping, and the option to control the vacuum using your voice or a phone app.

Walmart Plus Week deals: tech

HP 15.6-inch, Intel Pentium Silver N5030 laptop: was $349.99 now $199 at Walmart

If you're looking to pick up a cheap laptop deal at Walmart's Plus Week sale, this 15-inch HP laptop is down to $199. For that price, you're getting an Intel Pentium N5030 quad-core processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and 10 hours of battery life.

LG 65-inch 4K UHD NanoCell 80 Series Smart TV: was $698 now $498 at Walmart

This NanoCell display is a great option if you want a premium display but don't want to shell out for an OLED or QLED TV. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your game settings in one place.

VIZIO 75-inch M6 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV: was $898 now $698 at Walmart

This is a deal that will go fast – the massive 75-inch Vizio QLED TV is on sale for a record-low price of $698. The M6 Series delivers a fantastic picture with brilliant colors thanks to the Quantum Color display and Dolby Vision Bright mode. You're also getting DTS Virtual:X, smart capabilities, and a handy voice remote.

JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Speaker: was $99.95 now $69.95 at Walmart

This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the JBL Flip 5 and beats Amazon's current deal by $20. The portable speaker provides over 12 hours of playtime and features an IPX7 waterproof design, and is made with durable fabric, making it the perfect companion for outdoor entertainment.

Walmart Plus Week deals: Patio & outdoors

Solo Stove Mesa Tabletop Fire Pit with Stand: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Walmart

The previous record-low price on the Solo Stove Mesa was $89.99 at Amazon, but now Walmart has the best-selling fire pit on sale for just $59.99 - an incredible deal. The outdoor fire pit includes a stand for safe burning and a nylon carrying case for easy storage and travel.

Weber Traveler Portable Propane Gas Grill: was $418.80 , now $340 at Walmart

You can use this propane gas grill in the comfort of your own backyard or take it with you on your next camping trip. With a 320 sq. in. cooking surface and low-to-high-temp range, you can make a broad assortment of flame-cooked meals for your friends and family. Get it right now at a nearly $80 price drop.

Walmart Plus Week: FAQs

How long does the Walmart Plus week sale last?

Walmart Plus members will be able to shop Walmart Plus Week deals starting July 10 at noon ET. For everyone else, it'll starts at noon ET on July 11. This will overlap with Amazon's official Prime Day event (July 11-12), but Walmart's Prime Day event will end a day later on Thursday, July 13 at 7 pm ET.

Do you need Walmart Plus for these deals?

Walmart Plus Week will be open to all shoppers but if you care about getting first dibs, a Walmart Plus membership will grant you access to deals 24 hours earlier than the general public.

If you want to get involved, there are two ways to sign up for Walmart Plus. The first is to check out the 30-free trial, which is completely free and get you that early access without having to commit. Here's a quick overview.

30-day free trial to Walmart Plus

For anyone who regularly shops at Walmart, signing up for Walmart+ could be a no-brainer. And luckily, there's a 30-day free trial available for everyone, so you can try out the service and evaluate whether you want to pay for a membership totally risk-free.

The second way to get Walmart Plus is to take advantage of the retailer's limited-time-only 50% off deal on memberships, which is a special Plus Week tie-in for this year. Here's the details:

A Walmart Plus membership usually costs $12.95 per month or $98 for the whole year, so you're getting a great deal with this promo. Perks include unlimited free shipping, free access to Paramount Plus, and discounts on fuel at select gas stations. There are also limited-time offers including six free months of SiriusXM, a free year of Pawp pet care, and 2-for-1 movie tickets from Cinemark.

Walmart Plus members also get access to the following exclusive perks over the duration of Walmart Plus week:

Will Walmart Plus Week be better than Prime Day?

That depends on what you're shopping for. We're anticipating solid tech deals from both Amazon Prime Day and Walmart Plus Week – but Amazon will largely be showcasing its own-brand devices while Walmart will be discounting TVs, headphones, computers, and other tech items from other major brand names. Don't forget that the Best Buy Black Friday July event will be running concurrently so you'll want to peek over there to see what those tech deals are like, too.

However, Walmart is poised to have the upper hand over Amazon when it comes to deals on soft goods. If you're itching to spruce up your home, Walmart Plus Week will be your go-to source for discounts on indoor and outdoor furniture, small appliances, bedding, and other goods. And although it seems like the final bell just rang, we're anticipating plenty of back-to-school deals on apparel, backpacks, and dorm essentials, as well.

We'll be updating this hub with all of the best Walmart Plus Week deals as soon as they go live so bookmark this page if you don't want to miss out on the savings.