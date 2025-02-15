The best budget OLED TV you can buy drops to its cheapest price yet for Presidents' Day

Presidents' Day weekend has arrived, and if you're deal-hunting for a quality OLED TV, I have the perfect offer for you. Best Buy's Presidents Day sale features LG's highly-rated 48-inch B4 OLED TV for only $599.99 (originally $1,499.99). That's not only a record-low price but also an incredible offer for an OLED display.



The LG B4 was released in 2024 and is ranked in our best TV guide as the best cheap OLED on the market. The budget display packs LG's latest Alpha 8 AI processor, which uses AI to detect what you're watching to improve picture and sound quality. Thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels coupled with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, you get a brilliant picture with bold colors and deep contrasts. You're also getting excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate, plus webOS 24 for easy access to all your favorite streaming channels.



Today's Presidents' Day deal on LG's B4 TV is the cheapest price I've ever seen on an OLED display and a fantastic model to buy if you want OLED technology but don't want to spend thousands of dollars. Further down the page, I've listed more of today's best TV deals from this weekend's Presidents' Day sales, which include more record-low prices from around the web.

Presidents' Day deal: LG's B4 OLED TV

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale has dropped the 48-inch model to an unbelievable price of $599.99. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.

More of the best President's Day TV deals

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $899.99 at Samsung Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream display and you can find the 55-inch model on sale for its lowest price yet in today's President's Day sales. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $549.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale has dropped Samsung's best-selling 55-inch Q60D QLED TV to $549.99 - $80 cheaper than we saw on Black Friday. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has LG's highly-rated 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99. That's a massive $1,200 discount and only $100 more than the record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung S95D 65-inch OLED 4K TV: was $3,399.99 now $2,599.99 at Samsung Our Samsung S95D review claimed that this stunning display is 'the very pinnacle of OLED TV,' and it's easy to see why. Excellent picture quality, top-notch gaming performance, and a beautiful design offer one of the best OLED TVs money can buy right now. This popular TV doesn't have the biggest price cut going right now, but it's worth every penny with its 144Hz refresh rate and innovative new anti-glare and reflection technology. It's your premium choice for watching all types of content. Today's deal isn't the best we've ever seen but you can still get a decent $800 discount on the 65-inch model in today's President's Day sales.

Samsung 70-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $589.99 now $529.99 at Samsung Samsung's DU7200 Series 4K smart TV is a best-seller here at TechRadar, and Best Buy has the 70-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $529.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600.

Vizio 75-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: was $598 now $498 at Walmart This TV deal sold out on Black Friday, but now it's back in stock and on sale for $498 at Walmart's Presidents' Day sale. The 2024 display features 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.

Samsung QN90D 75-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $3,299 now $2,399 at Samsung Samsung’s newest mid-range Neo QLED TV is great value for money after this huge $900 price cut in today's President's Day sales. As we found in our Samsung QN90D review, this is a great TV for sports viewing and gaming, thanks to its high peak brightness and superior viewing angles. That's all wrapped up in a sleek and appealing design that makes for one of the best Samsung TVs you can buy.

LG UT75 86-inch 4K Smart TV: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy This is one of the best prices I've seen on a massive display from a reputable brand. LG's best-selling UT75 4K TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

