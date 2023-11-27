The 6 best Cyber Monday TV deals for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners

If you’re a gamer who has been looking to upgrade your TV to a model with features optimized for next-gen PS5 and Xbox series X game consoles, now is a perfect time to get one of the best TVs at a discount.

Among this year’s Cyber Monday deals are numerous sales on the best 4K 120Hz TVs , with models that use OLED, mini-LED, and QLED display tech included in the deals mix. The key gaming features these TVs provide are multiple HDMI 2.1 ports with support for 4K 120Hz video, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), and ALLM (Automatic Low Latency Mode). The sets on our list also include pop-up game bar menus for making quick adjustments to gaming-related picture settings and in the case of the Samsung S90C and Samsung Q80C, a Gaming Hub that serves as a home base for cloud-based gaming apps.

We’ve reviewed all of the TVs on this list, so we can confirm that each has low measured input lag in game mode and is a great overall option for gaming. The Sony X90L and Sony A80L are additionally ‘Perfect for PS5,’ meaning they have an auto HDR tone mapping feature to get the best picture out of your games when a PS5 is connected. Read on for the best Cyber Monday deals on TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X. We’re sure there’s at least one model that’s a perfect match for your needs and budget, and while you’re at it, check out our expanded list of Cyber Monday TV deals.

Hisense's U8K series is a budget-friendly alternative to pricier mini-LED-backlit QLED TVs from Samsung and Sony, and this Cyber Monday deal on the 55-inch model lops just over $500 off the regular price. In our Hisense U8K review we praised its bright picture and impressive black levels, and also found it to be a great gaming option with 4K 144Hz, VRR, and FreeSync Premium Pro support. This is a record-low price on a TechRadar-recommended TV, so it's a deal worth grabbing.

Sony X90L 55-inch QLED 4K TV: was $1,099.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy

Sony's new X90L series improves on last year's models in multiple ways, and the 55-inch version is now selling for $300 off at Best Buy. In our Sony X90L review, we remarked on its high brightness and life-like picture quality with detailed blacks and natural colors delivered by its Cognitive Processor XR. If you're specifically looking for a set with a 75-inch screen size, this is a great deal on a great TV.

Samsung Q80C 65-inch QLED 4K TV: was $1,399.99 now $997.99 at Amazon

Samsung's QLED 4K TV may have been easily overlooked because of all the great mini-LED and QD-OLED sets launched this year, but at this record low price, it's hard to ignore. The Q80C has been steadily dropping in price since launching earlier this year but this is the lowest we've seen it so far. It's not clear whether further price cuts will be come in the next week so we wouldn't delay jumping on this saving. Price check: $999.99 at Best Buy

LG B3 65-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,296.99 at Walmart

The LG B3 offers fantastic OLED picture, with detailed contrast and stunning black levels mixed with vibrant colors for movie fans and also features extensive gaming features such as Dolby Vision gaming, 120Hz refresh rate and VRR and ALLM. It's the TV we described as the dark horse of the OLED world in 2023 and it's now under $1,300 at Walmart, which for the 65-inch version of the B3 is an unmissable deal.

Samsung 65-inch S90C 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and it's now on sale for a record-low price of $1,599.99 at Samsung's Cyber Monday sale. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's a TechRadar Choice Awards pick for the best TV of 2023. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the S95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

Sony A80L series 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,299 now $1,699 at Best Buy

The Sony A80L is a fantastic mid-range OLED TV from Sony, and today's Cyber Monday deal brings the 65-inch model down to $1,699.99. The 2023 Sony display features a gorgeous picture quality that OLED TVs are known for, robust and immersive sound , and Sony's new Game Menu with full support for 4K 120Hz gaming.

Hisense U8K 55-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was £1199.00 now £899.00 at Currys

Hisense's U8K series is a budget-friendly alternative to pricier mini-LED-backlit QLED TVs from Samsung and Sony, and this Cyber Monday deal on the 55-inch model lops £300 off the regular price. In our Hisense U8K review we praised its bright picture and impressive black levels, and also found it to be a great gaming option with 4K 144Hz, VRR, and FreeSync Premium Pro support. This is a record-low price on a TechRadar-recommended TV, so it's a deal worth grabbing.

Sony X90L 55-inch QLED 4K TV: was £ 1,299.99 now £1,099.99 at Amazon

Sony's new X90L series improves on last year's models in multiple ways, and the 55-inch version is now selling for £200 off at Amazon. In our Sony X90L review, we remarked on its high brightness and life-like picture quality with detailed blacks and natural colors delivered by its Cognitive Processor XR. If you're specifically looking for a set with a 75-inch screen size, this is a great deal on a great TV.

Samsung Q80C 65-inch QLED 4K TV: was £ 1,899.99 now £999.00 at AO

Samsung's QLED 4K TV may have been easily overlooked because of all the great mini-LED and QD-OLED sets launched this year, but at this record low price, it's hard to ignore. The Q80C has been steadily dropping in price since launching earlier this year but this is the lowest we've seen it so far. You'll need to be an AO member to get the £999 deal; for non-members, the price is £1,099, which is still a great price for this TV.

LG B3 65-inch OLED 4K TV: was £ 2,699.99 now £1,499.00 at Amazon

The LG B3 offers fantastic OLED picture, with detailed contrast and stunning black levels mixed with vibrant colors for movie fans and also features extensive gaming features such as Dolby Vision gaming, 120Hz refresh rate and VRR and ALLM. It's the TV we described as the dark horse of the OLED world in 2023 and it's now under £1,500 at Amazon, which for the 65-inch version of the B3 is an unmissable deal.

Samsung 65-inch S90C 4K OLED TV: was £ 2,799.99 now £1,699.99 at Samsung

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and it's now on sale for a record-low price of £1,699.99 at Samsung's Cyber Monday sale. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's a TechRadar Choice Awards pick for the best TV of 2023. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the S95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

Sony A80L series 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was £ 2,199 now £1,877.75 at Amazon

The Sony A80L is a fantastic mid-range OLED TV from Sony, and today's Cyber Monday deal brings the 65-inch model down to £1,877. The 2023 Sony display features a gorgeous picture quality that OLED TVs are known for, robust and immersive sound , and Sony's new Game Menu with full support for 4K 120Hz gaming.

