With Philips Hue light bulbs starting at £12 in Amazon's Spring Sale, I'll be stocking up on extra supplies

Philips Hue bulbs are some of the best smart lights around, and this is the perfect time to stock up, thanks to huge discounts in the Amazon Spring Sale. Right now you can pick up a Philips Hue White Smart Bulb for only £11.99 (was £19.99), which is amazingly cheap, and a great way to add some simple smart lighting to your home.

You can also grab a twin pack of Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Smart Bulbs with a Hue Button for just £67.98 (was £116.98). That's great value, and the cheapest this bundle has been since Black Friday 2023.

Before you start filling your basket, it's important to note the different kinds of Hue bulbs, and what they can do. Philips Hue White bulbs can be turned on and off or dimmed, White Ambiance bulbs can be set to emit white light at different temperatures, and White and Colour Ambiance bulbs also let you choose from 14 million RGB colours so you can pick any shade you like to set the right mood.

All bulbs can be controlled via Bluetooth, which gives you basic functions, or through a Philips Hue Bridge, which links them to your Wi-Fi network and unlocks full features like scheduling, scenes, and the ability to link them to other devices like the best smart speakers, sensors, and switches.

Today's best Philips Hue deals

Philips Hue White Smart Light Bulb (E27): was £19.99 now £11.99 at Amazon Philips Hue bulbs don't get much cheaper than this. If you want to add smart lighting to your home but don't want to turn it into a colour-changing disco, this is the option for you. These are E27 bulbs, so they'll fit any standard screw fitting ceiling light or lamp.

Philips Hue Festavia String Lights (40 meters): was £269 now £209.99 at Amazon Is it too early to be thinking about Christmas? Well, yes, but these smart Hue string lights are the cheapest they've ever been and have a tendency to sell out as soon as the temperature starts to drop. They can be set to a tasteful shade of white if you want to set them up now and use them to set a festive atmosphere.

More Amazon Spring Sale deals

Amazon Echo Pop: was £44.99 now £22.99 at Amazon Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? The Amazon Spring Sale includes the Echo Pop for just £22.99. This is the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now and one that we found was a fun, if somewhat basic, option in our Echo Pop review. For the money, however, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free. Note that this did fall to £17.99 on Black Friday, but it's still a decent buy at £23.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell: was £99.99 now £59.99 at Amazon The latest wireless Ring Doorbell has been discounted back to its lowest-ever price after this £40 price cut. We've tested more advanced versions and have been impressed with the video quality and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is usable exclusively with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it'll be worth the cost.