With Philips Hue light bulbs starting at £12 in Amazon's Spring Sale, I'll be stocking up on extra supplies

Deals
By published

Think smart lights are too expensive? Think again

Philips Hue light bulb and box on purple background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar big savings&#039;
(Image credit: Signify)

Philips Hue bulbs are some of the best smart lights around, and this is the perfect time to stock up, thanks to huge discounts in the Amazon Spring Sale. Right now you can pick up a Philips Hue White Smart Bulb for only £11.99 (was £19.99), which is amazingly cheap, and a great way to add some simple smart lighting to your home.

You can also grab a twin pack of Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Smart Bulbs with a Hue Button for just £67.98 (was £116.98). That's great value, and the cheapest this bundle has been since Black Friday 2023.

Shop Amazon's full Big Spring sale

Before you start filling your basket, it's important to note the different kinds of Hue bulbs, and what they can do. Philips Hue White bulbs can be turned on and off or dimmed, White Ambiance bulbs can be set to emit white light at different temperatures, and White and Colour Ambiance bulbs also let you choose from 14 million RGB colours so you can pick any shade you like to set the right mood.

All bulbs can be controlled via Bluetooth, which gives you basic functions, or through a Philips Hue Bridge, which links them to your Wi-Fi network and unlocks full features like scheduling, scenes, and the ability to link them to other devices like the best smart speakers, sensors, and switches.

Today's best Philips Hue deals

Philips Hue White Smart Light Bulb (E27)
Philips Hue White Smart Light Bulb (E27): was £19.99 now £11.99 at Amazon

Philips Hue bulbs don't get much cheaper than this. If you want to add smart lighting to your home but don't want to turn it into a colour-changing disco, this is the option for you. These are E27 bulbs, so they'll fit any standard screw fitting ceiling light or lamp.

View Deal
Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Smart Light Bulbs Twin Pack (B22) and Hue Smart Button.
Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Smart Light Bulbs Twin Pack (B22) and Hue Smart Button.: was £116.98 now £67.98 at Amazon

Want the full colour-shifting Philips Hue experience? This set of two White and Colour Ambiance bulbs is down to its lowest price since Black Friday 2023, and is bundled together with the Hue Button, which you can program for quick access to your favourite settings.

View Deal
Philips Hue Festavia String Lights (40 meters)
Philips Hue Festavia String Lights (40 meters): was £269 now £209.99 at Amazon

Is it too early to be thinking about Christmas? Well, yes, but these smart Hue string lights are the cheapest they've ever been and have a tendency to sell out as soon as the temperature starts to drop. They can be set to a tasteful shade of white if you want to set them up now and use them to set a festive atmosphere.

View Deal
Philips Hue Play Light Bar Double Pack and Hue Bridge
Philips Hue Play Light Bar Double Pack and Hue Bridge: was £169.98 now £106.24 at Amazon

The Philips Hue Play Bars are a quick and easy way to add Ambilight-style backlighting to your TV. This set of two bars is the cheapest it's been since Black Friday last year, and includes the essential Hue Bridge. You'll just need a Hue Play HDMI Sync Box to synchronize their colours with what's happening on your TV screen. Check out our full Philips Hue Play Light Bar review for more details.

View Deal

More Amazon Spring Sale deals

Amazon Echo Pop
Amazon Echo Pop: was £44.99 now £22.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? The Amazon Spring Sale includes the Echo Pop for just £22.99. This is the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now and one that we found was a fun, if somewhat basic, option in our Echo Pop review. For the money, however, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free. Note that this did fall to £17.99 on Black Friday, but it's still a decent buy at £23.

View Deal
Ring Battery Video Doorbell
Ring Battery Video Doorbell: was £99.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

The latest wireless Ring Doorbell has been discounted back to its lowest-ever price after this £40 price cut. We've tested more advanced versions and have been impressed with the video quality and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is usable exclusively with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it'll be worth the cost.

View Deal
Blink Mini
Blink Mini: was £21.99 now £18.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is one of Amazon's best sellers and the retailer has the compact smart security camera back down to £18.99 – that's £3 more than the lowest price ever. This cheap, straightforward indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and other smart devices. It alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected so you can monitor your home, pets or children no matter where you are.

View Deal
Cat Ellis
Cat Ellis
Homes Editor

Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in kitchen appliances and smart home technology. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years and is an SCA-certified barista, so whether you want to invest in some smart lights or pick up a new espresso machine, she's the right person to help.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Seasonal Sales
Assorted Apple products on yellow background with big savings text overlay
The 10 best Apple deals in the spring sales, picked by an expert – MacBooks, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more
A pair of Samsung 990 Pro SSDs against a TechRadar Don&#039;t Miss deals background
I test SSDs for a living, and this is the best SSD deal I'd spend my money on this week
Nespresso Vertuo coffee maker on blue background with white text reading &quot;TechRadar price cut&quot;
One of the world's best Nespresso machines is down to its lowest price since 2020 in Amazon's Spring Sale
Philips Hue starter kit on blue background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar don&#039;t miss&#039;
Philips Hue starter kits are making the days brighter in Amazon’s Spring Sale – now at a record-low price
Apple iPad mini deal
I never travel without my iPad mini, and it's $100 off at Amazon right now in selected colors
Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED gaming monitor against a cyan TechRadar deals background
Our favorite ultrawide OLED monitor just got a massive discount for the Amazon Spring Sale - get it now before it nearly doubles in price!
Latest in Deals
Assorted Apple products on yellow background with big savings text overlay
The 10 best Apple deals in the spring sales, picked by an expert – MacBooks, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more
Apple Watch series 10 on an orange background with the phrase lowest price
Forget the Apple Watch Series 11, the Series 10 just fell to its lowest-ever price in Amazon's Spring Sale
Image of SanDisk Extreme Pro
Amazon's Spring Sale rides on with discounts on SanDisk SSDs - and these deals are ones you don't want to miss
Anker Zolor Power Bank 10,000mah
My favorite portable charger goes everywhere with me, and it's under $13 at Amazon right now
A pair of Samsung 990 Pro SSDs against a TechRadar Don&#039;t Miss deals background
I test SSDs for a living, and this is the best SSD deal I'd spend my money on this week
Shark Cordless Pro Vacuum with Big Savings graphic overlaid
We gave this Shark cordless stick vacuum a glowing 4-star review – and it's now 50% off at Amazon
More about seasonal sales
Assorted Apple products on yellow background with big savings text overlay

The 10 best Apple deals in the spring sales, picked by an expert – MacBooks, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more
A pair of Samsung 990 Pro SSDs against a TechRadar Don&#039;t Miss deals background

I test SSDs for a living, and this is the best SSD deal I'd spend my money on this week
Apple Watch Ultra 2 displaying a step count and distance

Using a smartwatch could be a game-changer for people with diabetes, new research suggests
See more latest
Most Popular
Shark Cordless Pro Vacuum with Big Savings graphic overlaid
We gave this Shark cordless stick vacuum a glowing 4-star review – and it's now 50% off at Amazon
Assorted Apple products on yellow background with big savings text overlay
The 10 best Apple deals in the spring sales, picked by an expert – MacBooks, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more
Image of SanDisk Extreme Pro
Amazon's Spring Sale rides on with discounts on SanDisk SSDs - and these deals are ones you don't want to miss
Apple Watch series 10 on an orange background with the phrase lowest price
Forget the Apple Watch Series 11, the Series 10 just fell to its lowest-ever price in Amazon's Spring Sale
Anker Zolor Power Bank 10,000mah
My favorite portable charger goes everywhere with me, and it's under $13 at Amazon right now
A pair of Samsung 990 Pro SSDs against a TechRadar Don&#039;t Miss deals background
I test SSDs for a living, and this is the best SSD deal I'd spend my money on this week
Sonos Beam Gen 2
Some of my favorite Sonos speakers and soundbars are a great deal in the Amazon Spring Sale
A price cut on the PDP Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox.
The brilliant PDP Victrix Pro BFG is my choice when it comes to Xbox controllers, and is currently massively discounted at Amazon
Google Pixel 9 on blue background with big savings text overlay
Forget Amazon, the best Pixel 9 deal is at Mint Mobile today - get $400 off without an annoying trade-in
8BitDo Ultimate 2 deal
The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 is the successor to my favorite Switch controller, and it's just received its first substantial Amazon discount