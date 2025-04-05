Our number one rated TV just crashed to its lowest price yet ahead of the Final Four

Just ahead of tomorrow's Final Four showdown, Amazon has dropped TechRadar's best-rated TV to a new record-low price. The retailer has LG's highly rated 48-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for only $914.99 (originally $1,199.99), the lowest price we've ever seen.



The LG C4 was released in March of last year and sits at the top of TechRadar's best OLED TV guide. The display is feature-packed and delivers a stunning picture with boosted brightness, a 144hz refresh rate, and LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip. You also get excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz compatibility, VRR and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.



Not only is Amazon's deal on LG's 48-inch C4 TV a record-low price, but it's also an incredible deal for a feature-rich OLED display. If you're looking for a bigger display, Amazon also has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,399.99, which is another lowest-ever price.



LG 48-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,199.99 now $914.99 at Amazon Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 LG C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia. Today's deal from Amazon brings the 48-inch model down to a new record-low price.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model on sale for $549.99 - a record-low price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $497.99 at Amazon Amazon has Samsung's 55-inch Q60D QLED TV for $547.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.

Samsung S90C 55-inch OLED TV: was $2,499 now $989 at Walmart You name it, the Samsung S90C does it all. It offers HDR OLED, which analyses each scene so you get rich and accurate Pantone-validated colors at all times. Its picture quality is great for movies, shows, and games, but its sound is also surprisingly good for TV speakers. The Samsung S90C also packs four HDMI 2.1 ports, which is perfect for game consoles. Today's deal from Walmart brings the 55-inch model down to $989 - an incredible price.

Toshiba C350 65-inch 4K Fire TV: was $419.99 now $319.99 at Best Buy A 65-inch 4K smart TV for under $400 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but this is an excellent option if you're on a tight budget and want a big display to watch your favorite team.

Insignia 65-inch QF Series QLED 4K Fire TV : was $499.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy A big-screen QLED display for only $349.99 is an unheard-of price. Insignia's QF Series QLED TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution with Quantum Dot technology, resulting in bold, bright colors and life-like images. You're also getting Dolby Atmos Audio, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy Samsung's 65-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $1,399.99 - a new record-low price. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Insignia 75-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV : was $599.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a bi-screen budget TV to watch the Final Four, this Insignia 75-inch display is an incredible deal at only $449.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

