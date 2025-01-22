LG's highly-rated C3 OLED TV crashes to a jaw-dropping price ahead of the Super Bowl

I've spotted the best TV deal of 2025, just in time for the upcoming Super Bowl 59. Amazon has LG's highly-rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for a jaw-dropping price of $1,196.99 (originally $2,499.99) - a whopping $1,300 discount. That price matches what we briefly saw on Black Friday and it's an incredible deal for a gorgeous big-screen OLED display.



The LG C3 OLED was released in 2023 and is the predecessor to TechRadar's best-rated OLED TV, LG's 2024 C4 TV. The LG C3 delivers a high-end picture with superb brightness and contrast thanks to LG's impressive image processor, the Alpha9 Gen6 chip. The LG C3 also packs a new webOS experience and four HDMI 2.1 ports, which gamers will love for next-gen consoles, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support inside an ultra-thin, sleek design.

Incredible Super Bowl TV deal – LG's 65-inch C3 OLED

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon Amazon has dropped LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV to an incredible price of $1,196.9. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and the same record-low price we briefly saw on Black Friday. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Keep in mind that because the LG C3 OLED is an older model display, stock is limited. Today's deal from Amazon is an incredible deal if you want a gorgeous OLED display at an ultra-affordable price.



I've listed more of today's best Super Bowl TV deals below, which include more record-low prices on 4K, QLED and OLED TVs.

More of today's best Super Bowl TV deals

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model back down to a record-low price of just $599.99. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.

Samsung 42-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,149.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy Samsung's 42-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $899.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's Super Bowl TV sale has dropped LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV to $1,499.99. That's a massive $1,200 discount and only $100 more than the record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $529.99 at Samsung Samsung's pre-Super Bowl sale has dropped this 55-inch Q60D QLED TV to $529.99 - $100 cheaper than the price we saw on Black Friday. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.