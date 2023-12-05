I’ve reviewed OLED TVs for a decade, and these are the holiday deals worth buying

It seems hard to believe, but OLED TV technology has already been with us for a decade. The first OLED TV that I reviewed was a 55-inch Samsung with a curved screen that could display 3D movies and cost $9,000 – ouch! Like today’s OLED models, it had incredible contrast owing to its impossibly deep-seeming blacks, and was twice as bright as the plasma TVs it superseded.

Today’s best OLED TVs are available in much larger screen sizes than that 55-inch Samsung, and new flagship models incorporate tech advances that provide nearly four times the brightness. Just as important, they are considerably less expensive, with 55-inch sets selling for under $1,500.

Although LG and Sony have been the main brands selling OLED TVs in the US during much of the last decade, Samsung re-entered the game in 2022 with QD-OLED, a high-performance variant on the display tech that can be found in both the company’s S95C flagship and the S90C, our pick for best TV in the TechRadar Choice Awards 2023. You’ll find both those models in this year’s Christmas sales , along with top OLED TVs from LG and Sony. If you’re planning to treat yourself to one of the best TVs this holiday season, the OLED TV deals I’d recommend are listed below.

Samsung 55-inch S90C OLED TV: was $1,899.99 now $1,499.99 at Samsung

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to Samsung's flagship S95C, and it's getting a $400 discount at Samsung. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's still one of the best OLEDs you can buy right now. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

Samsung 55-inch S95C OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,899.99 at Samsung

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now. Better yet, it's now $500 off. In our Samsung S95C review, we awarded it a perfect 5 stars for its exceptional brightness, color volume, and sharpness. This is a flagship display with a flagship price, but it's a TV that gets an easy recommendation thanks to its outstanding picture quality.

LG 55-inch B3 OLED TV: was $1369.99 now $1,196.99 at Walmart

One of the dark horses of the OLED TV world in 2023, the LG B3 has excellent contrast levels, deep blacks, and dynamic color. Along with all this is a well-featured TV with brilliant gaming performance. At under $1,200, this is a solid deal for one of the most underrated OLEDs on the market today.

LG 42-inch C3 OLED TV (2023): was $1,296.99 now $996.99 at B & H Photo & Video

Don't miss this deal on the all-new 42-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $996.99 at B&H. That's a $300 discount on a stunning OLED TV with a brilliant picture and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $1,000, which is a fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Sony 65-inch A80L OLED TV (2022): was $2,299 now $1,899.99 at Best Buy

The Sony A80L is a fantastic mid-range OLED TV from Sony, and Best Buy has this 65-inch model for $400 off. A fantastic display, this model features not only the gorgeous picture quality that OLED TVs are known for but also Sony's new Game Menu and a sleek, slim design.

Sony 65-inch A75L OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

The Sony A75L provides a more budget alternative to Sony's top mid-range offering, the A80L, which we rate as the best OLED TV for sound. Looking at the specs, the A75L still has the fantastic XR processing and is perfect for PlayStation features found in the Sony A80L, and it's sure to have the same quality OLED picture that you've likely come to expect from Sony. We'd particularly recommend this one for next-gen gamers thanks to its two HDMI 2.1 ports, 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support. Today's price at Best Buy brings this set down to a new record-low price - a full $150 cheaper than the previous record.

