I've been writing about fitness tech for years – this is the best Apple Watch deal I've seen yet

Sometimes, you see a deal so good that even if you already own the product, you’re still tempted to buy it.

I’ve been writing about wearable tech and fitness for years, and the cupboards at TechRadar Towers are full of the best Apple Watches ever made. However, this deal got me hovering over the “buy” button all the same - after all, Christmas is just around the corner.

It’s early days yet for the Black Friday deals, but Walmart has an absolutely incredible discount on the first-gen Apple Watch SE (2020), thanks to its rival sale to combat Amazon Prime Day. The Apple Watch SE with a silver or gold case and sport band is down from $279.00 to just $149.00 – a saving of $130, over 40% of the RRP price.

While the original SE is starting to look slightly long in the tooth, it’s still a great value smartwatch providing excellent health and fitness tracking metrics, GPS to help track hikes, runs and rides, the ability to take calls and texts on-wrist, and it’s totally swimproof.

Apple’s budget SE watch has made some compromises, like incorporating a cheaper nylon backing into the watch rather than a fully-aluminum case, and it’s missing some advanced health sensors like blood oxygen tracking, so you’re not getting the full experience as you would if, for example, you bought the Apple Watch Series 9 with all its bells and whistles. However, its fully compatible with the latest watchOS 10 operating system and is still a dynamite deal at this price. Check it out below:

Apple Watch SE (2020): was $279.00 now $149.00 at Walmart

For a limited time, you can save a massive $130 on the Apple Watch SE (2020), bringing the price down to a record-low of $149. It may be a few years old, but it's compatible with watchOS 10 (and, by extension, all the latest iPhones) and offers a great workout-tracking experience.

This is the cheapest the Apple Watch SE has ever been on any site, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. If you’re looking for the best cheap Apple Watch (and this is it) to screen calls, get notifications and track workouts, this is a perfect do-it-all little device.

It’s less suited for serious athletes than a mainline Apple Watch, an Apple Watch Ultra or even one of the best Garmin watches. However, if you’re looking for a useful little watch to integrate with the best iPhones at a bargain price, you’re not going to find a better bargain than this one.

