I review soundbars for a living and these are the 5 best Prime Day deals

Soundbars come in a range of prices, from downright cheap to expensive – in some cases, a soundbar can cost more than what you paid for your TV! That’s why it’s a good idea to check the deals on Amazon Prime Day, which presents a perfect opportunity to upgrade your TV’s sound with a soundbar.

It can take lots of time to scour Amazon’s site for good deals among the many listings. That’s why I’ve done the work for you, digging up the best deals on the best soundbars featured in Amazon’s sale. These 5 models are all ones TechRadar has reviewed and recommended, so you can rest assured you’ll be getting a good deal on a good soundbar.



If you’re looking for a budget option, you’ll want to check out the Amazon Fire TV soundbar for $94.99 . That’s a $25 savings off its regular $119 price and a very good deal on a basic 2.0-channel soundbar that delivers good performance for the money. At the other end of the price spectrum, there’s the Samsung HW-Q990D for $1,497.99 (it was $1,997.99) , an unmissable deal on Samsung’s immersive 11.1.4-channel soundbar system, which received a five-star rating from us.

Other soundbars in our list skew toward the more affordable side of the price spectrum, and with these Prime Days deals, they’re almost too good to pass on. Check out our guide to the best soundbars to see other soundbar options, many of which are also getting Prime Day discounts, though maybe not as juicy as the ones listed here.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for more soundbar Prime Day deals in your region.

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar US: was $119.99 now $94.99 at Amazon

UK: was £119 now £99 at Amazon

Amazon's 2.0-channel soundbar is getting a $25 discount for Prime Day, bringing it into the sub-$100 price range. In our Amazon Fire TV Soundbar review, we commented on its good build and sound quality for the price, along with its sound-expanding DTS Virtual:X processing. If you're looking for a cheap, basic solution to improve your TV's sound, Amazon's soundbar gets a solid recommendation from us.

Sony HT-S2000 3.1-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar

US: was $499.99 now $298 at Amazon

UK: was £449 now £345 at Amazon

This deal on Sony's entry-level 3.1-channel model is great news for anyone looking for a compact soundbar with both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, along with a dedicated center-channel speaker to deliver clear dialogue. This discount brings Sony's compact soundbar well into the affordable range, so there's no reason not to grab Amazon's deal now.

Sonos Beam Gen 2 Dolby Atmos soundbar US: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Amazon

UK: was £499.99 now £339.99 at Amazon

Amazon’s Prime Day soundbar deals include the Sonos Beam Gen 2 for $399, a $100 savings on its regular $499 price, and a rare deal on this mid-range Sonos soundbar. It’s not the only time the Beam Gen 2 has seen this level of discount, but it doesn’t come around often, so now’s the time to take the plunge. When we reviewed this Dolby Atmos soundbar’s compact form and big sound with movies and music, we loved it. And with built-in Wi-Fi and app-based control, it has more sophisticated tech than your typical budget soundbar.

Sonos Ray soundbar US: was $279 now $143.04 at Amazon

The Sonos Ray is the company's most compact and least expensive soundbar, and it's even less expensive now with Amazon's discount. In our Sonos Ray review, we appreciated the "massive, massive upgrade over TV speakers" it provided. The Ray is your ticket into the Sonos multi-room speaker ecosystem, so grab this deal and get onboard.

Samsung HW-Q990D Dolby Atmos soundbar US: was $1,997.99 now $1,497.99 at Amazon

UK: was £1,699 now £928 at Amazon

Delivering a detailed, immersive, and downright fun Dolby Atmos experience, the Samsung HW-Q990D is easily one of the best soundbars we've ever tested. 11.1.4 channels across four units combine to offer a powerful yet perfectly balanced sound that adds another dimension to any movies you're watching. As an added bonus, it also has HDMI 2.1 inputs with 4K 120Hz for gaming. While we've seen the HW-Q990D for cheaper in the past, this $500 discount on a soundbar that is already outstanding value at full price is absolutely worth checking out if you're buying now.

