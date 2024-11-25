I never leave the house without this portable battery, and it's just $16 for Black Friday
Anker's Zolo portable battery is a steal with this discount
No matter how excellent the latest piece of tech I am using – say, an iPhone 16 Pro, which is currently my daily driver – it eventually dies. The battery life is not forever, so I always like to be prepared with a battery pack.
And now, the one that I swear by – never leave the house without it – is down to its lowest price ever, courtesy of Amazon. The Anker Zolo Portable Charger is a record 40% off at just $15.99 (originally $25.99) and comes in four colors: black, white, pink, or blue.
I love Anker’s Zolo battery for a few reasons, but the leading one is the ease of use, as it has an integrated, rugged USB-C cable that makes recharging my iPhone 16 Pro super easy. Plus, it boasts an additional USB-C port, handy for recharging a laptop like a 14-inch MacBook Pro or my AirPods Pro. The same goes for USB-C devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Pixel 9 Pro.
It’s a steal at just under $16, so much so that I ordered two more – one in black and, to spice things up, the battery pack in blue. Considering the all-time low price, you’ll want to act fast or at least get it with free Prime shipping before any holiday travel.
Anker's Zolo portable charger is a tech essential and one of the best battery packs I've ever used. For just $15.99 – the lowest price we've tracked – it can fast charge an iPhone or Galaxy at 30 watts and, with a 10,000mAh battery inside, likely charge it more than once. The integrated USB-C cable lets you carry one less thing and can charge a second device thanks to a port.
As far as tech specs go, the Anker Zolo is no slouch. It boasts a 10,000mAh internal battery, which is more than enough to recharge your iPhone twice over. It also does that task swiftly, charging up to 30 watts via the integrated USB-C cable.
Of course, if you're charging two devices simultaneously, those speeds will lower to 15 watts per device. Anker promises to charge an iPhone 15 from 0% to 50% in 37 minutes, but with the latest iPhone 16 series, I've found it hit 50% within 30 minutes.
While not pocketable, the Anker Zolo can be easily carried and tossed into a backpack. It weighs in at 7.7 ounces (under a pound) and measures 4.32 x 2.58 x 0.98 inches – suffice it to say, it won't take up much space. And with more color options than when it first began shipping, you can match your phone or your personality.
I won't travel without it, either to the office, on a trip, to a concert, or really anywhere. You can score it on Amazon ahead of Black Friday for just $15.99 here, but if you're looking for savings on something else, check out our other favorite early deals below.
