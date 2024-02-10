Can't shake this off... Our best-rated TV crashes to a record-low for the Super Bowl

Watch the Super Bowl in style with TechRadar's best-rated TV, Samsung's gorgeous 65-inch S90C OLED, which is on sale for $1,599 (was $2,599). Ready for it? That's a whopping $1,000 discount and a deal so good that Taylor Swift herself might add it to her cart.



We awarded this TV five stars in our Samsung S90C review, praising its gorgeous picture, excellent gaming features, and fantastic value for money. While it's not as bright as the flagship S95C, the OLED display still delivers an exceptional picture with vibrant colors and spectacular contrast. You also get an impressive sound system, Samsung's Tizen operating system, and a paper-thin design - a TV that you would want to fill the blank space on your wall for Super Bowl Sunday.



The bottom line is this TV belongs with you; it's not only down to a record-low price, but it's also an incredible value for money for a big-screen OLED TV. Samsung's Super Bowl TV sale ends tomorrow at Midnight, so don't blame me when this fantastic offer disappears, and you think, I wish I would.

End game: Samsung's S90C OLED TV

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,599 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED is ranked as TechRadar's best TV, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,599 - matching the record-low at Best Buy and Amazon. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, and super slim design, making it an excellent display for watching sports games.

Don't blame me, more Super Bowl TV deals

Hisense 65-Inch U6 Series 4K TV: was $749.99 now $449.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, you can't get much better than this 65-inch Hisense 4K TV on sale for $449.99 - that's the same price as Black Friday. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You also get support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for improved colors, plus the Google Assistant for hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus for a smooth gaming experience on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

LG 86-inch UR7800 Series 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: was $1,249.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a massive display for the Super Bowl, Best Buy has this 86-inch LG UR7800 Series 4K TV on sale for $899.99. You're getting a premium picture thanks to LG's α5 AI processor Gen6, plus webOS 23 for seamless streaming from your favorite apps, and compatibility with Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

If you're working with a smaller space but still want a premium display to watch the big game, Best Buy just dropped the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV to $549.99 - a record-low price. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

Amazon 75-inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K TV (2021): was $1,049.99 now $799.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen display, you can get Amazon's 75-inch Omni Series Fire TV for $799.99 - the lowest price we've seen in years. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

You can get the top-rated 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99 at Best Buy. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung

Impress everyone at your Super Bowl party with Samsung's best-selling 75-inch Frame QLED TV, which is on sale for $1,999.99. The gorgeous Samsung The Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $529.99 now $379.99 at Best Buy

Our best budget Super Bowl TV deal is hands down this TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $379.99 at Best Buy. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in - all for under $400.

