Buying an Echo Dot 5th gen this Amazon Prime Day? Here are 5 must-have accessories

From device stands, to base and wall mounts, there are plenty of Amazon Echo accessories deals available among the plethora of Amazon Prime Day, and if you're already a proficient user of smart speakers, then kitting your tech out with a neat accessory is the next step.

In comparison to its July sales event, October's sale isn't as prominent however that doesn't mean that you can't get your hands on some record-low offers on the best smart home devices in the autumn Prime Day deals. And if you've already found an offer on an Echo Dot 5th gen smart speaker (one of Amazon's most recent models) and it's in your shopping basket, then why not spruce up your smart speaker setup with some accessories?

• Shop more early Prime Day deals

Looking at Amazon's Prime Day deals on Echo Dot 5th gen accessories, base mounts are one of the most common accessories and one of the better things about base mounts is that they're designed to not only make your smart speaker set up appear more elegant, but enhance your Echo Dot's notification light display. One of the stand out deals is a table stand with built-in cable management and light guide designs, dipping as low as $7.99 down from $22.99 - a huge 65% saving.

But it's not just US shoppers who can reap the benefits of these Amazon Prime Day deals, as there's a variety of similar accessories available to UK shoppers. The same applies if you're an owner of either an Echo Dot 5th gen device or the Echo Dot 4th gen predecessor (our best smart speaker and Alexa speaker), as many of the following accessories are compatible with both generations.

Echo Dot 5th gen accessory US deals

Table Stand for Echo Dot 5th Generation: was $22.99 now $7.99 at Amazon

Owners of the Echo Dot 4th gen can also take advantage of this $15 saving as well as those with the newer Echo Dot 5th gen smart speaker. One of the best things about table stands is that they require zero mounting, so they can be moved from room to room very easily while maintaining a sophisticated look for your setup. They also pack built-in cable management and an enhanced ring light, allowing your notification alerts to stand out more.

Made for Amazon Stand for Echo Dot: was $18.99 now $13.99 at Amazon

A pop of color never hurt anybody, so this is a great low-price option if simplicity is all you're looking for. While it doesn't mount your Echo Dot to the wall or provide a space for extra cable storage, it's a fun way to spruce up a bleak-looking smart speaker.

Made For Amazon Wall Mount for Echo Dot: was $19.99 now $7.99 at Amazon

It's not the most attractive Echo Dot accessory, but if you're after a simple smart speaker stand that's not going to break the bank, then it's a safe option for you if its appearance isn't a huge concern for you. Sitting at its lowest price with a huge 60% off it does the basics for an Echo Dot wall mount with space for excess cable storage, adding a slick look to your smart speaker setup for $12 off.

Echo Dot 5th gen accessory UK deals

ZUOLACO Desktop Stand Base Mount for Echo Dot 4th and 5th gen: was £20.99 now £11.99 at Amazon.

Despite this base mount not having the portability factor, it's an accessory that's going to enhance your smart speaker setup nonetheless - and it's compatible with both 4th and 5th gen Echo Dot models. The stand's underside has room for your device's cable to hide, therefore providing useful cable management to make your smart speaker look less obtrusive, in addition to having a more noticeable ring light that stands out clearly when in use.

PlusAcc Battery Base for Dot 5th Gen & Dot 4th Gen: was £36.99 now £27.19 at Amazon

Tired of unplugging your Echo Dot smart speaker when you want to take it to a different room in your home? This battery base allows you to transport your music with you wherever you go, without the hassle of having to find a plug socket. In addition to its portability the battery base comes with two ports one USB-TYPE-C and USB-A, doubling as a charger for your smartphone, headphones and other devices.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK