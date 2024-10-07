I've covered Amazon Prime Day for 7 years – these are the best deals I'd buy in the Big Deal Days sale

Amazon Prime Day is back again. The sale usually takes place in July but the retailer is running a second near-identical event called Prime Big Deal Days on October 8 – 9. There's no need to hold off until tomorrow to bag a bargain, though, as several early deals are available now and I'm picking out all the best ones for you in this live blog.

This is my seventh year hunting for the best Prime Day deals and I've seen it's always a great opportunity to pick up Amazon's own devices for some of the cheapest prices all year. For example, there are savings of up to 70% on Fire TV Sticks, Echo smart speakers and Ring doorbells right now – and they're available even if you're not a Prime member.

Other deals that have stood out to me so far, include big savings on appliances, vacuums and video game consoles. You might be aware of all the hype surrounding the frankly ridiculously expensive PlayStation 5 Pro. Well, you can avoid all that noise and get a PS5 Digital Edition for $399.99, snagging a record-low price for my favorite and most-used games console right now.

What do all of these deals mean with Black Friday on the horizon, too? Well, some products on offer at Amazon this week will likely be cheaper when the major end-of-year sales period gets underway throughout November.

But I'm sticking to the deals that I believe at least match or beat what we'll see during Black Friday. And many of these are products we've tested and reviewed well here at TechRadar, or are such good bargains that I'd snap them up myself.

There's so much more coverage of the sale across TechRadar, so be sure to also check out our main Amazon Prime Day hub for an even wider look at all the deals available in the retailer's 48-hour sale.

Deals picked by Deals picked by James Pickard Senior Deals Editor As TechRadar's senior deals editor, I've covered major sales events such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day for almost a decade so I've learnt what to expect and how to make the most of each one. I'm here to help you save money, bring you the best products for the lowest prices that we've tested and love here at TechRadar, and uncover those hidden bargains you don't want to miss.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days - My Top Picks

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe: was $199 now $129 at Amazon

I'm not a daily coffee drinker but having an easy-to-use and convenient machine like this at home just hits the spot when I'm craving some delicious caffeine. It's not got all the bells and whistles of a premium bean-to-cup machine but it's a fraction of the price and a new record-low for Prime members right now. We loved it here at TechRadar, too, awarding it the full five stars in our Nespresso Vertuo Pop review. And this deal even includes a free Aeroccino milk frother, so you can even make my favorite lattes if you want to.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was $499.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

Here's a new record-low price for the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. I can't praise these vacuums enough either for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology tech makes it a good option for reaching under furniture and this upgraded Stratos version boasts anti-odour tech and CleanSense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt. In terms of saving time and stress from cleaning, this has been one of the best things I've ever bought – no question.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price I've seen for the newest version of Amazon's premium streaming device and is the same offer that was available to Prime members back in July. I've still got an ancient LG TV in the bedroom and this Fire TV Stick 4K Max gives it the speedy modern-day smart features and access to streaming apps I need for those times when I just want to watch something in bed. And $35 is a much better price to pay than the $100 – $200 for a new cheap TV instead.

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition: was $449.99 now $399.99 at Amazon

With the PlayStation 5 Pro on the way I fully expected that current versions of Sony's latest consoles would be discounted soon. As if on cue, here's $50 off the PS5 Digital Edition for Prime members at Amazon, which brings it back down to a record-low price. Be aware that this Digital Edition doesn't include a disc drive so you need to buy and download all games from the PSN Store, but it's a good way to save some extra cash if you're happy getting your games that way.

Echo Show 5 (2023): was $89.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

This recommendation comes mostly from my parents rather than myself. I bought them a smart display as a bit of a laugh a few years ago and it turned out to be one of the best gifts ever. For them, it's part radio, part cooking timer, part photo frame, part TV screen and part video calling device. It gets a lot of use for the low price I'd paid so if you're eyeing up some handy and flexible smart home tech then this is a bargain.

LG 55-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon

I took the leap to an OLED TV last year and the jump in picture quality is stunning, so I definitely want to shout out this record-low price for one of the best-reviewed OLED TVs here at TechRadar. The LG C4 OLED TV offers top-tier image quality and excellent performance no matter what content you throw at it. It also excels for gaming with its four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K 120Hz, VRR and ALLM for the smoothest experience. All those reasons are why it's the top all-around option in our best TV guide.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days - Amazon Devices

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $12.99 at Amazon

This handy gadget can add smart capabilities to any device in your home, and it's on sale for just $12.99 yet again as part of the Prime Big Deal Days event. With over 500,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the smart plug works with Amazon Alexa, so you can use it to turn on lights and appliances using just your voice.

Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a cheap and capable smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Prime Day deals include the Echo Pop for just $17.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you get a fun, basic and compact smart speaker according to our Echo Pop review. It has Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free, and connect it to other smart devices throughout the home.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot is now less than half-price ahead of the Prime Big Deal Days sale. This actually matches the record-low price that was available to Prime members back in July's sale Given that, I think this is a bargain for a solid all-around smart speaker that offers an improved audio experience, a temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa. That means you can ask it to play music, answer questions, and check the weather completely hands-free, as well as control other connected and compatible smart devices around the home.

Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

Amazon launched a brand-new version of its Echo Spot smart clock during the first Prime Day in July and now it's dropped it back to a record-low price for all. As well as a time display and wake-up alerts, this compact bit of kit can play music, check the weather and control other smart devices throughout your home.

Echo Show 5 (2023): was $89.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

You can get the latest Echo Show 5 on sale for $49.99 for Prime Big Deal Days, which is a good deal for the handy smart home gadget, but just know it's $10 more than the record-low price. In any case, the smart display features a compact 5.5-inch display, but as we found in our Echo Show 5 review, it packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals. That means you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa.

Echo Show 8 (2023): was $149.99 now $84.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a slightly bigger smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for $84.99 - another all-new record-low price. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility. The addition of room-filling spatial audio gives a big boost to all of these features to improve sound quality.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

The all-new version of the Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for the first time since it was released less than two months ago. The original version of the battery-powered smart doorbell was awarded four stars in our Ring Video Doorbell review for its useful features such as advanced motion detection and two-way talk so you can see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices. New to this model is better vertical coverage so you get a full head-to-toe video of visitors.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149.95 now $99.99 at Amazon

The all-new Ring Video Doorbell Plus is another Amazon device on sale for its lowest price ever, beating Prime Day and Black Friday. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection with colored night vision, allowing you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also uses Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

This deal on Amazon's cheapest and most basic streaming stick is $3 more than the record-low price, but this offer is available to all. The Fire TV Stick Lite is capable of streaming your favourite content in full HD through all the major streaming apps with voice controls but is not able to control your connected TV or soundbar. A minor inconvenience in order to pay the lower price, but I'd suggest paying $2 more and getting the more feature-rich version.

Fire TV Stick: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is half-price for this year's Prime Big Deal Days sale – though it was $2 cheaper over Prime Day in July. Still, it's a decent price for the basic streaming stick and a good opportunity to pick one up for less if you're not a Prime member. We found it was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV in our Fire TV Stick review, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. This offer matches the previous record-low price we saw during last year's Prime Day so it's worth buying now as we likely won't see a better offer when the sale actually starts.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price I've seen for the newest version of Amazon's premium streaming device and is the same offer that was available to Prime members back in July. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means you get faster performance when navigating apps and searching for shows. Plus, it uses WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $139.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

This latest discount has brought Amazon's most advanced and fastest streaming device back down to its lowest-ever price for non-Prime members. The Fire TV Cube gives you the best 4K streaming experience thanks to its fast and responsive interface, plus there's support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10 Plus, and Dolby Atmos audio to ensure supported content looks and sounds as good as possible. Of course, there are all the usual smart features with Alexa built-in, too.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids: was $169.99 now $114.99 at Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is much the same as the standard version of the Amazon ereader but it also comes with a cover, one year of Amazon Kids Plus and a two-year worry-free guarantee as standard for added peace of mind. I've only seen it for $5 cheaper than this before so it's a great time to buy if you don't have a Prime membership as that's the only way it's going to be any cheaper than this.

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle: was $204.97 now $134.97 at Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite is one of Amazon's most popular ereaders as it has several excellent quality-of-life upgrades over the standard model for a relatively small premium. This Paperwhite Essentials bundle is a decent buy if you don't want to wait for the offer on the Paperwhite by itself as it includes the ereader, a fabric cover and a power adapter for a low combined price that saves you $70.

Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Amazon's latest Blink Mini 2 is on sale for an incredible price of just $19.99 - a record-low. The compact security camera features updates such as 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early deals ahead of Prime Big Deal Days feature the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $29.99 - the same record-low price we saw during Prime Day. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio.

Blink Outdoor 4: was $89.99 now $37.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the latest Blink Outdoor 4 security camera on sale for $37.99 and it's one of my top picks from the early Prime Day deals so far. That's a whopping discount and beats the July Prime Day price. The 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control and interconnectivity with other smart devices.

Ring Indoor Camera: was $59.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

This half-price offer gets you an easy-to-install Ring Indoor Camera for a new low price. The Alexa-enabled plug-in security camera features motion-activated notifications, 1080p HD video support, a privacy cover and two-way talk to allow you to see, hear and communicate throughout your home.

Ring Outdoor Stick Up Cam: was $99.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

Today's early Prime Day sale has the Ring Outdoor Stick Up Cam on sale for $54.99 - the cheapest price I've ever seen. The simple Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk and can be placed indoors or outdoors depending on where you want coverage at home.

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus: was $169.99 now $109.99 at Amazon

If you want even more security and coverage from your smart camera then this battery-powered Ring Spotlight Cam Plus has a few extra premium features. There's the inclusion of a motion-detecting spotlight for better visibility at night and in darker areas, plus a security siren to really deter intruders. You also get good 1080p HD video quality, color night vision and two-way talk as standard, all for a new record-low price.

Echo Dot and Disney Jack Skellington Shell: was $89.98 now $62.98 at Amazon

Celebrate the upcoming spooky season with this limited-edition Jack Skellington Shell for the best-selling Echo Dot smart speaker. The shell comes in black, white and blue and is currently available for pre-order before it ships on October 8.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days - Televisions

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD Fire TV: was $129.99 now $73.99 at Amazon

One of the cheapest TV deals from Amazon's Prime Day sale is this Insignia 32-inch display on sale for $73.99. This is a great display if you're looking for a budget TV to add to an extra bedroom or for the kids. While the F20-Series lacks 4K resolution support, you get smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, easy access to top streaming apps and compatibility with Alexa for hands-free control.

Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series HD TV: was $249.99 now $159.99 at Amazon

If you want to add a cheap display to your home, Amazon has this 40-inch Fire TV for $159.99, matching the lowest-ever price for Amazon Prime members. While the 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, it offers smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience to access all the popular streaming apps and Amazon Alexa support for hands-free controls.

Insignia F30 Series 50-inch 4K Fire TV: was $299.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

This mid-sized and best-selling Insignia 50-inch TV supports high-quality 4K HD resolution, has smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. I've picked out this size in particular as it's returned the affordable display to the previous record-low price for Prime Big Deal Days. All this for under $200 is an incredible offer for a decent all-around TV of this size.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV: was $519.99 now $339.99 at Amazon

The picture quality on this 55-inch Fire TV is solid overall, with support for ultra-HD 4K resolution and HDR 10 for better lighting and colours. Plus, access to all major streaming apps is just a button press or voice command away. It won't blow you away but I'd consider this a good option if you need a capable and affordable TV for general everyday viewing.

Toshiba C350 65-inch 4K Fire TV: was $419.99 now $339.99 at Amazon

In terms of value for money, there's not much that can beat this Toshiba C350 at Amazon. For under $350, you get a 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED Series 4K TV: was $599.99 now $415.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local array dimming and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size and with these high-end features for around $400, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality. This offer also beats the previous record-low price.

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $1,049.99 now $758.99 at Amazon

Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free. Today's Prime Day deal brings this large 75-inch model down to $758.99 which isn't the lowest price I've ever seen but it's still a reasonable offer for a TV of this size and capabilities.

Sony Bravia 3 75-inch 4K TV: was $1,099.99 now $948 at Amazon

The Sony Bravia 3 is one of the more affordable options in the manufacturer's range of high-end displays – and this one is designed with a lot of PlayStation 5 features in mind. So, at this record-low price, it's a good option if you want a big-screen TV for gaming that boasts a smooth experience and excellent image quality thanks to enhancements such as Dolby Vision HDR

LG 55-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon

The LG C4 OLED TV is still one of the best TVs you can buy for its incredible picture quality and excellent performance at all content you throw at it – and now this 55-inch model is down to a record-low price. The C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,396.99 at Amazon

You can now get LG's best-selling 65-inch C3 OLED TV at Amazon's early Prime Day sale for its lowest price. The highly-rated OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Samsung 77-inch QN90D Neo QLED 4K TV: was $2,997.99 now $2,397.99 at Amazon

Here's the lowest price I've seen for one of Samsung's newest and largest mini-LED TVs. In our Samsung QN90D review, we called it brighter and better and a great TV that's ideal for sports thanks to its fantastic motion handling. It's a premium TV, for sure, but it also excels at gaming performance and offers a detailed picture no matter what you're viewing so will be a great all-around too.

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar: was $119.99 now $94.99 at Amazon

This simple, no-frills soundbar is now down to $94.99, which is only $5 more than the previous Prime member exclusive deal. This neat little Amazon Fire TV soundbar isn't packed with features but does provide clear dialogue levels, Fire TV support, and Bluetooth streaming without breaking the bank. For the price, I'd consider this a solid budget option for those looking for a boost to their TV's speakers for relatively little cost.

Roku Ultra: was $99.99 now $59 at Amazon

It's not all Fire TV Sticks in the Prime Big Deal Days sale – you can also pick up strong offers on streaming devices from other brands. One example is the Roku Ultra, which boasts a dedicated but slimline streaming hub, feature-rich voice remote and a slick interface packed with access to all the major apps. It's a step up over other basic streaming tech that frequent users will appreciate – especially at this new record-low price.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days - Appliances

De'Longhi ECP3420 Espresso Machine: was $129.95 now $99.95 at Amazon

This basic espresso machine from De'Longhi is a good place to get started if you want to up your at-home coffee game as it's easy to use and affordable – especially at this record-low price for Prime members. It can brew a variety of drinks, up to two shots at once and the manual frother can enhance your beverage even further. It lacks some advanced features, but as a first step, I'd say this is a good buy.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe: was $199 now $129 at Amazon

The Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe by De'Longhi is on sale ahead of Prime Day for its cheapest price yet for Prime members. This easy-to-use coffee maker supports multiple types of drinks and sizes, and you can brew these using dedicated recyclable Nespresso pods. The large removable water tank and compact size also add to its convenience. This Prime Day deal includes a free Aeroccino milk frother, so you can even make lattes if you want to.

Nespresso Vertuo Next: was $229.95 now $149 at Amazon

The Nespresso Vertuo Next is a popular and well-loved espresso maker that we awarded four stars in our review and call our best budget pick. The Vertuo Next can brew a creamy cup of coffee or espresso with a touch of a button and features four different cup sizes. It's an easy and convenient option for a cup of joe at home and definitely a good one to pick up for this record-low price.

Breville the Barista Touch: was $999.95 now $799.95 at Amazon

The Breville the Barista Touch simplifies the brewing process by combining a compact integrated grinder with user-friendly assisted tamping and auto-dosing to produce great results. It has an intuitive touchscreen along with automatic milk frothing so seemingly everything is catered for here. Effectively, it works just as well for those quick coffee dashes as it does for when you want to spend time getting things just how you like them. It's an investment, but it’s hardly surprising that it tops our look at the best espresso machines so don't miss your chance to get it for a record-low price.

Cosori Mini Air Fryer: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

This deal has brought the cost of this mini air fryer down to the lowest I've ever seen. Weighing less than 5lbs, Cosori’s mini air fryer is ideal for squeezing into compact spaces if you have limited room on your countertop. For an air fryer as small as it is, it doesn’t fall short in versatility with its four different settings. Air Fry, Roast, Bake, and Reheat allow you to easily customize your cooking to your needs.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: was $79.99 now $79.94 at Amazon

Air fryers are always best-sellers during major sales events like Prime Day – and Amazon has this best-selling Ninja model on sale for $79.94. That;'s the lowest price I've seen in months. The four-quart air fryer allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with less oil and has dishwasher-safe components for quick and easy cleanups.

Ninja DZ201 8qt Air Fryer: was $199.99 now $159.99 at Amazon

The Ninja DZ201 is down to a temptingly low price right now. It boasts an 8qt capacity, dual cooking zones and six preset functions to make preparing several meals a breeze. While it did fall to $119.99 over Black Friday last year, today's price is the cheapest we've seen in the last couple of months.

Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

The Ninja Blast Portable Blender is Ninja's best-selling personal-sized blender for smoothies, slushies, and shakes. It comes with a USB-rechargeable base, so you don't need to swap batteries every few months, and a leakproof lid with a carrying handle. Its convenient, grab-and-go design stood out to our reviewer, who gave it four out of five stars. This is a return to the lowest price I've seen for the Ninja Blast which also comes in many colors from standard black to vibrant pink.

Ninja Blender: was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

This versatile and best-selling blender looks like a mighty fine buy now that it's got a huge $80 discount for Prime Day that brings it to within $20 of the previous record low. It is well-rated on Amazon, with customers awarding it 4.7 stars from over 40,000 reviews thanks to its quality and ease of use. And coming from a big-name brand like Ninja you know it's high-quality.

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer: was $449.99 now $349.95 at Amazon

KitchenAid is a mainstay in the Bake Off tent and still the leader when it comes to high-quality stand mixers – but they do come with a hefty upfront cost. This healthy $100 discount on various colors of the premium Artisan model definitely takes the sting out, though. It comes with a stainless steel bowl and three attachments for mixing, kneading and beating – everything the amateur or intermediate baker needs for the kitchen.

Shark WandVac: was $129.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

The Shark WandVac is a small, convenient and portable handheld vacuum. Our Shark WandVac review praised its strong suction, lightweight design and how easy it is to use. Strangely, though, the offer only applies to the Rose Gold version. But if you don't mind that color it's definitely one not to miss now it's down to its cheapest price this year.

Shark Detect Pro Cordless Vacuum: was $379.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

The Detect Pro is a lightweight, cordless stick vacuum that boasts a whole range of detection and automation features, for an efficient, low-effort clean. We loved it so much we awarded it 4.5 out of five in our Shark Detect Pro review and it's currently our top pick as the best vacuum cleaner available now. This is the lowest price I've seen on this model, and it's only briefly dropped this low once before. In short, now is the time to buy.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was $499.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

Here's a new record-low price for the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology tech makes it a good option for reaching under furniture and this upgraded Stratos version boasts anti-odour tech and CleanSense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt.

Dyson V8: was $469.99 now $349 at Amazon

Out of Dyson's range of vacuum cleaners, this model is surprisingly one of its most affordable - that being one of the things we praised it for in our four-star review. The V8 is a solid choice if you're after a cordless vacuum with an impressive suction that won't break the bank. Its versatile design means it can be used as a floor or handheld vacuum, and comes with attachments to help you clean those hard-to-reach places. Though we pointed out its smaller waste bin and long recharge time, the V8 is still a contender if you want a powerful budget-friendly Dyson.

Bissell Spot Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.59 now $99.59 at Amazon

Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately thanks to TikTok, and Amazon's early Prime Day sale has the top-rated Little Green Pro on sale for $99.59. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days - Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm): was $329.99 now $189.72 at Amazon

Even though the newer version is here this is a good saving on one of the best and more affordable Galaxy smartwatches for most users. If you're into jogging, then you'll especially love the advanced running metrics, while Samsung phone users will find it connects seamlessly with integrated apps, especially Samsung Health. Third-party apps are abundant, too, including Whatsapp, Strava, and Spotify. Overall, it's an excellent all-around smartwatch at a fantastic low price.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649.99 now $549.75 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is down to its lowest price so far at Amazon ahead of Prime Day. The advanced smartwatch has a durable titanium design built for withstanding rainy or dusty conditions and even ocean swimming. Each day, it provides personalized insights into what you can achieve that day, while it also has precise heart rate tracking and even body fat measurements. It’s useful during your days at the office giving you notifications to your wrist, while it’s also good for seeing how far you’ve run or how improved your performance is.

Oura Ring Generation 3 Horizon: was $349 now $299 at Amazon

Sales like Prime Day are your best chance to score a rare discount on the best-selling Oura Ring. This is the best price we've ever seen on this unique piece of tech and there are savings to be had across the board on all the different colors, too. So, if you want to get a different tint to match your style, you can save up to $100 on several options.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days - Tablets

Amazon Fire HD 8: was $99.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

You can get the brand-new version of Amazon's basic and best-selling Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $54.99 – that's a massive $45 discount considering it's only just launched. You get a 30% faster processor than the previous version for decent performance with everyday tasks, an eight-inch HD display 32GB of storage, and an impressive 13 hours of battery life. Its power won't blow you away but it's the one I'd buy if you just need a cheap no-frills tablet for light use.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

The latest Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is down to its cheapest price ever in the retailer's Prime Day deals. We found it was a solid everyday option for browsing, reading, and streaming in our Amazon Fire HD 10 review, so it's a great buy if you use Amazon's services, such as Prime Video and Kindle ebooks. Battery life is solid, storage is fine enough at 32GB, and the 10.1-inch display means it can also serve well as a smart display around the home when not in use.

Amazon Fire Max 11: was $229.99 now $139.99 at Amazon

Here's a huge price reduction on Amazon's biggest-ever tablet. The vivid 11-inch display is ideal for streaming your favorite shows, reading a book, or playing games. You get a battery life of up to 14 hours, while the optional stylus and keyboard add extra functionality to this capable tablet if you want to do a bit of light admin work with ease.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids: was $109.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest Kids Edition tablet is the Fire 7 and it's now on sale for $54.99 - that matches the lowest price ever that we last saw during the previous Prime Day in July. We said in our Fire 7 Kids Edition review that it's one of the best devices for small hands and surprisingly capable for the cost. It features up to 10 hours of battery life and includes a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro: was $189.99 now $109.99 at Amazon

If your children are of the age where they're after something a bit more capable when it comes to tech then this Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is a solid upgrade. Again, it has all of the parental controls, safety features and protective measures of the smaller versions but has a larger screen, sleeker design, more capabilities and better performance that will make the experience all the more smoother and grown-up.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was $219.99 now $166.49 at Amazon

There's over $50 off this high storage capacity model of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus right now at Amazon. You get a reasonably sized and responsive 10.9-inch display, a decent 64GB of storage for important files and apps, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support for improved audio, and a slick design. I'm not 100% sold on this one as it has been as low as $149.99 in the past but this is the best offer since July. If you can wait, there's a good chance it goes back that low from Tuesday, though.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days - Health & Beauty