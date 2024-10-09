Excuse me Amazon, where are all the Kindle Prime Day deals?

When I'm not posing as TechRadar's senior fitness and wearables writer, I can often be found nursing my crippling book-buying obsession. The only thing I like more than reading history books is buying them, much to my wife's displeasure and the detriment of our Hemnes Ikea bookshelf, which is fighting for its life under the strain of my hardback addiction.

Despite repeated attempts to switch to reading from my iPad Pro, I've always preferred the tactile feel and collectible value of real books. But this summer I made the decision to buy an Amazon Kindle. I had a handy £100 Amazon voucher in my pocket, and I was done being taunted by the immense discounts on Kindle titles that you can see, but can't buy, on the Amazon iPhone app. So I resolved to wait until Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days to score myself a wicked discount. Imagine my horror when I logged into Amazon on Tuesday.



Not only is Amazon not selling any cheap or discounted Kindles this year, it has actually gone and pulled those models from the shelves altogether, so I can't even bite the bullet and buy one at full price.

In the UK, the 2022 Kindle I had my eye on has apparently disappeared from the face of the earth, as has the more expensive Kindle Paperwhite I was considering stretching to if the price was right. The only good deal going this year is a £100 saving on Amazon's Kindle Scribe, which is still £229 and way more than I was hoping to pay.

As you can see, things are a little different in the U.S., where there is a pleasant Kindle Paperwhite discount available.

However, as with the UK, in the U.S. Kindle's truly cheap 2022 model (which we've seen for as low as $94.99/£84.99 before now) has gone AWOL. Normally, I hate having to wade through all of Amazon's own products to find deals I'm looking for during sales events. Ironically, the one time I've decided to buy one, they've all disappeared.

It's possible Amazon has a new 2024 Kindle in the pipeline, but at the risk of sounding like Dudley Dursley, I want a cheap Kindle and I want one now.

It looks like I'm going to have to go elsewhere to scratch my Kindle itch, which is a frankly hilarious proposition given this is an Amazon Prime Day sale. In the meantime, I'll have to find something else to spend my gift card on. Hopefully, Amazon is still actually selling the books I was planning to read on my shiny new Kindle.

