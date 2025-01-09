Best Buy is slashing prices on TVs – shop massive deals from LG, TCL and Samsung
Score clearance prices from LG, Samsung and Insignia
As we gear up for the college and NFL playoffs, Best Buy has just launched a massive TV sale. With clearance prices on last year's best-selling displays, you can score cheap TVs from brands like Samsung, Insignia, LG, and TCL with prices starting at just $64.99.
• Shop more TV deals at Best Buy
January is a fantastic time to buy a cheap TV as retailers make new room for 2025 releases. If you don't mind an older display, you can score record-low prices on best-selling 4K, QLED, and OLED displays - just in time for the big games.
A few highlights include Insignia's 75-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for $469.99, Samsung's 65-inch 4K Crystal smart TV on sale for an incredible price of $399.99, and LG's 48-inch B4 OLED TV on sale for $699.99.
Shop more of today's best TV deals from Best Buy below, and keep in mind that some of these older-model displays won't be around for long. You can also visit our main Super Bowl TV sales guide for more bargains around the web.
Huge TV sale at Best Buy: today's 9 best deals
Best Buy's cheapest TV deal is this 24-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $74.99 - an incredible price. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom, and while the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.
If you want 4K resolution, Best Buy also has Insignia's F30 Series 4K smart TV on sale for $149.99. The 43-inch display is feature-packed with 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS studio sound, access to the Fire TV experience, and a handy Alexa voice remote to control your TV completely hands-free.
The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model on sale for $699.99. It was $50 less on Cyber Monday, but this is still a fantastic price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision together enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.
TCL TVs usually offer an excellent blend of performance and affordability – and this Q6 display is no different. The picture quality is solid overall, with the QLED panel ensuring you get superior brightness and colors that pop. It's rare to see a TV with this tech for so cheap, too, so you're getting a serious bargain here if you need a solid mid-sized TV for watching shows. movies and sports.
This is a clearance price on Samsung's best-selling DU6900 55-inch 4K smart TV. It's packed with features such as Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K, Pur color technologies, Object Tracking Sound Lite, and smart capabilities. This is an incredible value for a mid-size 4K smart TV.
If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy has this 2024 Samsung Crystal 4K TV for $399.99 - an incredible price for a 65-inch display. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.
If you're on a budget, this is another excellent deal on a big-screen display. The Insignia F50 TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
This LG 4K smart TV has been a best-seller at holiday sales, and Best Buy has the 65-inch model at a record-low price of $399.99. The big-screen TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.
If you want a premium display, you can't get much better than LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,699.99. While we've seen a cheaper price, it's the best deal you can find right now and an impressive $1,000 discount. Ranked in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
See more of today's best TV deals and if you're interested in a premium display, you can visit our OLED TV deals guide. You can also check out today's best Samsung promo codes for additional savings.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc.