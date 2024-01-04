Apple's best-selling devices are getting slashed at Amazon - deals starting at $79

The holidays are over, but if you didn't snag one of Apple's best-selling devices at a discounted price during the seasonal sales, you're in luck. Amazon has brought back record-low prices on Apple AirPods, iPads, the Apple Watch, MacBooks, and more, and I'm rounding up the best deals below.



Apple devices are always some of the most popular deals during holiday sales like Black Friday and Christmas, and many products tend to sell out or go back up in price after the sales season is over. Amazon has given us a real winter treat by bringing back record-low prices on Apple's latest and most excellent devices. Some highlights include the AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $189, the 13-inch MacBook Air M1 marked down to $749.99, and the 10.9-inch iPad for $349.



See more of the best Apple deals from Amazon below, and if you're looking to shop for more bargains, you can see all today's top sales from retailers around the web.

Today's best Apple deals at Amazon

Apple AirTag (4-Pack): was $99 now $78.99 at Amazon

The Apple AirTag is the best-selling gadget on Amazon and rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has the 4-pack on sale for $78.99. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, wallet, or anything else you don't want to lose, just attach an AirTag to it, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $99 at Amazon

The Apple AirPods 2 are always a holiday best-seller, and Amazon has the earbuds on sale for just $99. While we saw the AirPods drop briefly to $69 during Black Black Friday, Walmart's price is the best deal you can get right now and is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): was $179 now $149.99 at Amazon

Amazon just dropped the AirPods 3 to $149.99, which is just $10 more than the record-low price. Compared to the AirPods 2, the AirPods 3 feature a longer battery life thanks to the MagSafe charging case, which provides more than 30 hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $189 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are in stock after selling out during the holidays, and Amazon has earbuds back down to a record-low price of $189.99. You're still getting all the same features as the previous Lightning version but with boosted dust resistance and the new and future-proof USB-C charging port.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $249 now $199 at Amazon

Amazon has the Apple Watch SE on sale for $199 - $20 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. You're getting all the basic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. You can check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review to see why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $349 at Amazon

Amazon has the Apple Watch 9 on sale for $349, which is just $20 more than the record-low price and the best deal you can find right now. The Apple Watch 9 is more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap feature that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Amazon

Apple's 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal is just $20 more than the record-low and a fantastic price for an Apple tablet.

Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): was $449 now $349 at Amazon

Apple's latest baseline iPad is on sale for $349, which is the best deal we've ever seen. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the latest entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1, 2020): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made – and Amazon still has the laptop on sale for a record-low price of $749.99. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, praising Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

Apple 2023 MacBook Air 15 M2 laptop: was $1,299.99 now $1,049 at Amazon

If you're looking for a more powerful MacBook, Amazon also has the all-new MacBook Air M2 on sale for $1,049 - $50 more than the lowest-ever price. The 2023 MacBook Air packs a 15.3-inch liquid retina display, Apple's powerful M2 chip, a six-speaker sound system, and 18 hours of battery life.

