Apple deals are live for Prime Day - here are 12 devices actually worth buying

Amazon's October Prime Day sale has arrived, which means it's a great time to snag a deal on a highly-coveted Apple device. Not only can you find record-low prices from Amazon's Prime Day sale, but retailers like Walmart and Best Buy have launched competing sales, which means plenty of offers are available on Apple's best-selling devices – and that's where I come in.

As a deals editor covering Amazon Prime Day for half a decade, it's my job to weed out the good offers from the bad. I've gone through all of today's sales to bring you the 12 best Prime Day Apple deals that are actually worth buying. The offers listed below include record-low prices on Apple's latest and greatest devices, including AirPods, the Apple Watch, iPads, MacBooks, and the all-new iPhone 15 Pro.

Some of the best deals that we don't expect will stick around for long are the 10.2 iPad marked down to just $249 (was $329), and Apple's AirPods Pro 2 on sale for an all-time low price of $189.99 (was $249).

See more of the best Prime Day Apple deals below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers and some incredible prices that you might not see again until the upcoming Black Friday deals event.

The 13 best Prime Day Apple deals worth buying

Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $88.99 at Amazon

The Apple AirTag is the best-selling gadget on Amazon, and it rarely gets discounted, but for Prime Day, Amazon has the 4-pack on sale for $88.99. That's just $15 more than the record-low price and the best deal you can find right now. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, or wallet, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 at Amazon

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Amazon has the 2nd-generation AirPods on sale for just $89. That's $10 more than the record-low and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This Prime Day deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.

AirPods 3rd Gen: was $169 now $149.99 at Amazon

Want a pair of Apple AirPods that look pro but don't mind not having active noise cancelation? Amazon's Prime Day sale has the 2021 AirPods on sale for $149.99 - $10 shy of the lowest-ever price. If you're not sure what you're getting, read our Apple AirPods 3 review to learn more – for one, the stems and charging case on these are noticeably smaller than their predecessors.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $189 at Amazon

Always a best-seller during Prime Day, Amazon has the highly coveted AirPods Pro 2 on sale for a record-low price of $189. Rated as one of the best earbuds you can buy, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $389.99 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 9 was just released earlier this month, and Amazon's Prime Day sale already has a $10 discount on the smartwatch, bringing the price down to $389.99 - the best deal you'll find. The Apple Watch 9 is more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and a new double-tap feature that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Walmart

The 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal from Walmart brings the tablet down to $249 – the lowest price we've ever seen.

Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): was $449 now $399 at Walmart

Get the best-selling 2022 Apple iPad on sale for a record-low price of $399. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the latest entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life. It's a fantastic tablet at a great price, especially with today's $50 discount.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a powerful iPad in today's Apple deals, Amazon has the latest iPad Air on sale for a record-low price of $499.99. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, which delivers laptop-like speed and performance and provides an all-day battery life.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at Best Buy

If you want to get your hands on Apple's all-new iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max, Best Buy is matching the big carrier's trade-in rebates across all devices today. While most will likely prefer to get their device directly from AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile, Best Buy is essentially offering you an alternative route to get your device here.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Amazon has the laptop on sale for a record-low price of $749.99 right now. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

Apple MacBook Pro M2 (2022): was $1,299 now $1,049 at Amazon

Amazon has Apple's 2022 MacBook Pro M2 on sale for $1,049.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen for the 13-inch laptop. The 2022 MacBook Pro packs Apple's M2 chip for exceptional power and speed and features a compact, lightweight design and 20 hours of battery life. My Best Buy Plus and Total members also get an extra $50 off on top - an ever better record low price.

Apple 2023 MacBook Air M2 laptop: was $1,299.99 now $1,049 at Amazon

If you're looking for a bigger display and more power, Amazon's Prime Day sale also has the all-new MacBook Air M2 on sale for $1,049 - the lowest price we've seen. The 2023 MacBook Air packs a 15.3-inch liquid retina display, Apple's powerful M2 chip, a six-speaker sound system, and 18 hours of battery life.

You can see more of today's best Apple Watch deals and today's best AirPods sales, and look forward to this year's Black Friday Apple deals event.