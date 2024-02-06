Amazon launches huge early Presidents' Day sale - shop today's 8 best deals

Presidents' Day may still be two weeks away, but Amazon has kicked things off today with an early sale featuring some strong discounts across smart home tech, appliances, headphones, TVs, and more. There's lots on offer, so I've searched through the Amazon Presidents' Day sale and picked out the best deals I recommend buying today.

Some of the highlights include a record-low price for the brand-new Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds at $249.99 (was $299.99), a big saving on a terrific value for money Hisense 65-Inch U6 Series 4K TV for $449.99 (was $749.99) and a return of the lowest price yet for the all-around excellent Apple iPad 10.9 at $349 (was $449).

Amazon early Presidents' Day sale - 8 best deals

Hisense 65-Inch U6 Series 4K TV: was $749.99 now $449.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, you can't get much better than this 65-inch Hisense 4K TV on sale for $449.99 - that's the same price as Black Friday. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You also get support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for improved colors, plus the Google Assistant for hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus for a smooth gaming experience on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $249 at Amazon

If you missed the offer over Black Friday you can once again get these brand-new Bose earbuds for their cheapest price ever. The previous generation of the Bose QuietComfort earbuds are rated as our best noise-cancelling earbuds – and this latest version maintains the same high quality regarding noise cancellation and audio performance according to our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds review.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was $269.99 now $219.99 at Amazon

This is the first discount we've seen on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus since it launched at the end of last year. The price cut on this 128GB storage model brings it in line with the cheaper 64GB version, so it's well worth picking up if you need a straightforward tablet for general use. You get a reasonably sized and responsive 10.9-inch display, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support for improved audio, and a slick design.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

An Amazon sale wouldn't be complete without a deal on the best-selling Echo Dot. While it isn't as cheap as we saw over Black Friday (it was $22.99 last November), this is around the best price you'll find outside of major sales events. Amazon's latest smart speaker got four stars in our Echo Dot (5th Gen) review for its improved audio experience, new temperature sensor, and all the handy Alexa features like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Ninja AF161 Air Fryer: was $169.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

If you've not got on the air fryer craze yet, then now's a great time to try the tech for yourself, as this Ninja Air Fryer AF161 is $20 off its record-low price at Amazon. We said this compact model is an excellent and easy-to-use entry-level air fryer for those cooking meals for one or two people in our Ninja Air Fryer AF160 review.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399.99 now $328 at Amazon

Quite simply the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 was outstanding, the XM3 before it was excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition is also incredibly hard to beat – especially at this cheapest price yet. Get them if you want some of the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy from a trusted manufacturer.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $449 now $349 at Amazon

This offer on Apple's newest entry-level iPad brings it down to the lowest price ever that we last saw at the start of the year. It's terrific value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Presidents' Day sale includes the top-rated Dyson V8 cordless vacuum on sale for $349.99. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups. It has been cheaper before, but this is the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday.

