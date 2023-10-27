Amazon has a huge holiday weekend sale - shop 21 deals that are Black Friday cheap

The weekend has arrived, and with it, Amazon has launched a massive holiday sale with Black Friday prices on everything from air fryers, vacuums, and coffee makers to cheap TVs, MacBooks, smart home devices, and more. As a deals editor for TechRadar, I've gone through Amazon's holiday sale to bring you the 21 best deals that are Black Friday cheap.



• Shop the full Amazon holiday sale



While Amazon's Holiday sale isn't the retailer's official Black Friday deals event, it does include record-low prices that are normally reserved for the November sale. Some of today's best offers include Apple's powerful MacBook Air M2 on sale for $1,049, the best-selling Keurig K-Mini coffee maker marked down to just $79.99, and this massive 75-inch 4K smart TV from Hisense on sale for $698.



Below, I've listed links to the most popular Amazon holiday sale categories, including Christmas decor, family pajamas, and best-selling gift ideas, followed by more of the best deals on air fryers, iPads, robot vacuums, smart home devices, and more. Keep in mind these are excellent offers, with record-low prices that you might not see again until the upcoming Amazon Black Friday deals event.

Amazon Holiday sale - 21 best early Black Friday deals

Kasa Smart Plug Mini: was $29.99 now $23.99 at Amazon

Grab the handy Alexa-enabled Kasa Smart Plug for $23.99 at Amazon - just $1 more than the cheapest price. Great for upcoming holiday decor, the four-pack of smart plugs allows you to add voice control to any outlet, so you can turn on and off lights and appliances completely hands-free or with the compatible Kasa app.

Chamberlain Smart Garage Control: was $29.98 now $24.65 at Amazon

The handy Chamberlain smart garage control allows you to open and close your garage from anywhere. And the best part? It's on sale for just $24.65. You can also set a schedule to ensure your garage is always closed at night and receive notifications anytime your garage door is opened or closed.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 60,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for $24.99 ahead of Black Friday, which is the lowest price we've seen all year. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables.

Cosori Small Air Fryer Oven: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

This is a fantastic price for this Cosori air fryer, which features a compact design and a 2.1-quart basket. The air fryer is perfect for single-serving items like sides, snacks, and wings and features four cooking functions: you can air fry, roast, bake, and reheat with one handy appliance.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021): was 129.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a smart home display, Amazon's Holiday deals include the 2021 Echo Show 8 on sale for $69.99 - $10 more than the record-low price. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Keurig K- Slim Coffee Maker: was $130 now $79.99 at Amazon

If space is an issue on your kitchen top, consider Keurig's K-Slim machine. It's a lot thinner than your average coffee maker but can still serve up to 12 oz of liquid at a time. It's a great choice if you want something practical but with a small footprint. Today's early Black Friday deal from Amazon brings the price down to $79.99 - the lowest price we've seen all year.

Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $88.99 at Amazon

The Apple AirTag is the best-selling gadget on Amazon, and it rarely gets discounted, but just ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has the 4-pack on sale for $88.99. That's just $15 more than the record-low price and the best deal you can find right now. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, or wallet, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Bissell CleanView Swivel Vacuum Cleaner: was $118.44 now $106.44 at Amazon

The Bissell CleanView Swivel vacuum features powerful suction that features a triple action brush roll to seamlessly pick up pet hair. The lightweight vacuum also includes a quick-release extension wand and a pet turbo eraser tool for quick and convenient pick-ups and has an automatic cord rewind. Today's early Black Friday deal brings the price down to just $106.44.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): was $179 now $159.95 at Amazon

Amazon's early Black Friday deals include Apple's AirPods 3 on sale for $159.95 - $20 more than the record-low price. You're getting a longer battery life with the AirPods 3, thanks to the MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30 hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector.

Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee machine: was $249 now $186.75 at Amazon

For a pod coffee machine, we highly recommend the VertuoPlus from Nespresso. It's one of the best coffee makers you can buy, and this specific model includes a handy milk frother, so you can enjoy a cup of premium, creamy coffee without leaving your home. Today's early Black Friday deal from Amazon brings the price down to $186.75. - the lowest price we've ever seen.

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated Shark IQ robot vacuum on sale for $199.99 - the lowest price I've ever seen. The top-rated Shark IQ features powerful suction and a self-cleaning brush roll, and you can control the vacuum with the compatible Shark app or through voice control, thanks to the inclusion of Amazon Alexa.

Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was $329 now $249 at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap iPad ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has the 10.2-inch iPad on sale for a record-low price of $249. While it's not the speediest tablet in the range, a decent screen, quality design, and relatively speedy chip make this the iPad that suits most people's needs the best. For streaming, shopping, and doing a few light work tasks, it's a great choice, especially with today's $80 discount.

Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $519.99 now $269.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling 55-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for a fantastic price of $269.99 at the retailer's early Black Friday sale. You're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to add a cheap display to your home, Amazon's early Black Friday deals include this 32-inch Fire TV for a record-low of just $119.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Christmas Tree: was $619.99 now $289 at Amazon

If you haven't picked out your Christmas Tree this year, Amazon's early Black Friday deals include a massive 53% discount on this beautiful, pre-lit, artificial tree. The top-rated Carolina Pine from National Tree Company is 7.5 feet tall with a 61-inch base diameter and is pre-lit with 750 lights that remain lit even when a bulb goes out.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $529.99 now $429.99 at Amazon

One of our favorite budget early Black Friday TV deals is this TCL 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $429.99 at Amazon. A 65-inch 4K smart TV for $429.99 is an incredible price, and this TCL S4 Series set packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system.

Dyson V15 Cordless Vacuum: was $749.90 now $539.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated Dyson V15 cordless vacuum on sale for $539.99, thanks to a $170 discount at Amazon. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V15 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K TV: was $1,199.99 now $698 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget TV, you can't get much better than this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K set on sale for just $698 - that's even cheaper than Prime Day. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV (2021): was $1,049.99 now $859.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display in today's early Black Friday deals, you can get this 75-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for a fantastic price of $859.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

MacBook Air 15-inch (M2): was $1,299 now $1,049.99 at Amazon

Amazon just dropped the latest 15-inch MacBook Air to $1,049.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. No surprises - we're huge fans of this model at TechRadar and awarded it four stars out of five during our Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) review. While it is essentially just an upscaled version of the 13-inch machine, that's by no means a bad thing when you consider the outstanding M2 processor inside. If you can make use of the bigger 15-inch display, this deal is absolutely recommended.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,596.99 at Amazon

The best early Black Friday TV deal is hands-down the all-new 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,596.99 at Amazon. That's a whopping $900 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is a fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

See more bargains in our Amazon Black Friday deals guide, and you can also see more of today's best early Black Friday TV deals and Apple Black Friday deals.