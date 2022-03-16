Revamp Progloss Airstyle 6-in-1Air Styler DR-1250 review

The Revamp Progloss Airstyle 6-in-1 Air Styler DR-1250 is a more affordable alternative to the Dyson Airwrap. It can be used to create volumised, bouncy tresses, while also offering the ability to sculpt soft waves, curls, or smooth hair completely. It’s one of the few hot-air stylers that ships with a diffuser, making it suitable for those with curly hair, and it’s simple to use. It’s lightweight but bulky, so we found it difficult to grip, especially when curling hair. It’s also noisy in use.

The Revamp Progloss Airstyle 6-in-1 Air Styler DR-1250 is a more affordable alternative to the Dyson Airwrap. It can be used to create volumised, bouncy tresses, while also offering the ability to sculpt soft waves, curls, or smooth hair completely. It’s one of the few hot-air stylers that ships with a diffuser, making it suitable for those with curly hair, and it’s simple to use. It’s lightweight but bulky, so we found it difficult to grip, especially when curling hair. It’s also noisy in use.

One-minute review

Revamp may be a fairly unknown name in the hair styling market, but it’s hoping to give more established brands such as BaByliss and Remington a run for their money with a range of haircare appliances including hair dryers, hair straighteners and an alternative to the Dyson Airwrap.

The Revamp Progloss Airstyle 6-in-1 Air Styler DR-1250 is its latest launch, coming with six attachments including a paddle brush for smoothing tresses, a 19mm curling head, a drying nozzle, and two brush attachments – one of which rotates to make it easy to create soft waves. It’s also the only air styler we’ve reviewed to include a diffuser in the box – a must-have for those with curly hair. A diffuser separates the air stream to avoid disrupting the curl pattern of hair.

Revamp says the 1200W hot-air styler generates negative ions, released in the air flow, to seal and flatten the hair cuticle, to keep strands moisturised and shiny.

When it comes to styling our hair, we found the Progloss Airstyle 6-in-1 worked well to volumize, smooth and curl tresses, and three temperature settings and a cool-shot button make it suitable for all hair types. However, we found the handle bulky and slightly too long, especially when attempting to wrap locks around the curling tong and keep them in place with the built-in clip.

At £79.99, the Revamp Progloss Airstyle 6-in-1 Air Styler DR-1250 is far more affordable than the Dyson Airwrap, making it ideal for those whose budget won’t stretch to the latter.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Revamp Progloss Airstyle 6-in-1 Air Styler DR-1250 price and availability

RRP: £79.99

The Revamp Progloss Airstyle 6-in-1 Air Styler DR-1250 will set you back £79.99 and is available direct from Revamp, as well as from retailers including Amazon and Boots in the UK. It’s due to launch in the US later this year, but as of yet there are no plans to make the hot-air styler available in Australia.

In the UK, this styler is also available without the diffuser for £59.99. Alongside this Airwrap dupe, Revamp also offers a hot brush to simply add volume, rather than style soft curls. The Revamp Progloss Perfect Blow Dry Volume & Shine Air Styler DR-2000 is priced at £59.99.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Design

Choice of attachments

Three temperature settings and cool-shot button

Hinged filter

Measuring a maximum of 23.6 x 6.9 x 6.2cm (the length will differ according to the tool attached), the Revamp Progloss Airstyle 6-in-1 Air Styler DR-1250 is one of the bulkiest air stylers we’ve tested. In fact, at 6.2cm wide, we struggled to grip the handle properly during testing. On a positive note it is lightweight, weighing 453g, so we didn’t suffer arm ache when styling our hair.

As the name suggests, the Progloss Airstyle 6-in-1 comes with six attachments. There are three brush attachments: a 32mm-wide bristle brush barrel for adding volume; a paddle brush attachment for creating sleek, smooth blow-drys; and a 38mm rotating hard bristle brush that, according to Revamp, is perfect for creating soft waves.

These are joined by a 19mm conical attachment for creating curls, a drying attachment, and a diffuser. It’s one of the only air stylers we’ve tested offering the diffuser, and will be well received by those with naturally curly hair for drying without creating frizz.

The 1200W hot-air styler offers three temperature settings and a cool-shot option for setting a style once it’s been created, alongside two speed settings. These can be selected using the two sliding switches on the front of the styler. The Progloss Airstyle 6-in-1 is mains-powered and has a 10ft / 3m cord, which can swivel through 360 degrees to make manipulating the hair styler easy.

A filter at the base of the styler traps any dust, and its hinged format makes it far easier to clean.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Performance

Effective at adding volume and smoothing tresses

Rotating brush makes creating waves simple

Struggled to use clamp on curling attachment

Unlike many air stylers we’ve tested, there’s no need to pre-dry hair when using this device. Revamp recommends simply squeezing out excess moisture with a towel, and combing hair through to detangle it before styling. This certainly made the Progloss Airstyle 6-in-1 quicker to use than the BaByliss Air Style 1000, for example. The Revamp Progloss Airstyle 6-in-1 took 4 minutes and 8 seconds to take damp hair to completely dry, compared to the 4 minutes and 53 seconds using its rival.

We had most success with the smaller barrel brush and the paddle brush when styling hair. Not only were these best suited to our fine tresses, the flexible bristles easily glided through hair and didn’t cause any fly-aways.

The larger rotating barrel brush is good for creating soft waves in hair – the rotating function meant we could easily wind hair around the barrel, without locks becoming tangled. However, with our shoulder-length hair, we found the barrel was slightly too wide to create clearly defined waves. Those with longer hair will be more successful at creating a gently tousled look.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Finally, we used the curling attachment for soft waves. This required some patience, wrapping sections of hair around the conical tool and using the built-in clip to hold it in place, before switching on the styler and emitting hot air. The length of the handle made it difficult to grip the air styler securely and use the level to open and close the clip.

The Revamp Progloss Airstyle 6-in-1 Air Styler DR-1250 is also one of the noisier hot air stylers we’ve tested. Unlike some models, whose noise levels can vary by attachment, our decibel meter recorded the same level regardless of the tool attached. And that noise level was a super loud 80dB – the equivalent of a waste disposal system.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Should I buy the Revamp Progloss Airstyle 6-in-1 Air Styler DR-1250?

Buy it if...

You want versatility

With three brush attachments and a curling tong head, this air styler is extremely versatile for creating an array of hair styles.

You’re on a budget

At just £79.99, the Progloss Airstyle 6-in-1 Air Styler DR-1250 is considerably more affordable than the Dyson Airwrap.

You have curly hair

This is one of the only air stylers we’ve tested that comes with a diffuser, making it ideal for those with curly hair who want a styler and hair dryer in one.

Don't buy it if...

You want a compact device

The Revamp Progloss Airstyle 6-in-1 Air Styler DR-1250 has a bulky handle, which proved cumbersome and unwieldy in use.

You have petite hands

The air styler is also one of the longest we’ve reviewed. Its length proved an issue, particularly when using the curling tong attachment as we couldn’t comfortably hold the air styler and release the clip that keeps hair in place once hair has been wrapped around the conical head.

You want an easy-to-store device

With six attachments but no case in which to keep them, the Revamp Progloss Airstyle 6-in-1 is difficult to store.

First reviewed: February 2022