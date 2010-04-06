Sony VAIO VPC-F11M1E/H review

A good laptop with some great features, but we get they impression certain things have been dropped to hit the price point

Sony's VAIO F-Series is a relatively new release and comprises midrange multimedia machines. The VAIO VPC-F11M1E/H is not the best looking machine but, like the Samsung R780, offers great value for money in terms of performance, and is also a great laptop for watching Blu-ray movies on.

This is due to the impressive widescreen display. It may not be the brightest, but the 1920 x 1080-pixel Full HD resolution provides razor-sharp images. Colours are excellent, with contrast really impressing and, consequently, Blu-ray movies look amazing.

However, the high resolution, when combined with the relatively small 16.4-inch screen, means that text can appear quite small, which may not suit those with poor eyesight.

The laptop's chassis isn't as strikingly designed as the Samsung R780, and the matt-silver plastics make the machine look cheaper than it actually is. However, the laptop hardly shows dirt at all, meaning minimum upkeep is required during ownership.

The keyboard is large, spacious and provides a firm and concise typing experience. The keys themselves feature a textured finish which provides a nice feel and a good purchase when typing.

Although the benchmark results for the laptop don't look encouraging initially, having carried out further tests, we actually found performance to be excellent and on a par with the Acer Aspire 8942G-526G64Bi – and this despite featuring 2048MB less memory.

3D performance isn't as impressive, and if you're looking to play the latest games with all the settings turned up, then the Acer is the better choice. There's plenty of power for creating PowerPoint presentations and even editing high-definition movies, however.

Standard storage

The 500GB hard drive is standard for this price and provides lots of space for your files and folders, alongside any media libraries you may have.

As with the other laptops, the Blu-ray drive is read only, so you can't burn Blu-ray discs. You can create DVDs and CDs, however.

While the latest networking technology is on board, this laptop features only three USB ports, which could prove a little limiting if you use a lot of peripherals. Two are also placed very closely next to each other, meaning one large peripheral can easily obscure both ports.

The Sony VAIO VPC-F11M1E/H is a great machine that offers powerful performance at a price that won't break the bank.

Its 3D performance may not be as impressive as the Acer here, but it's still good enough to carry out resource intensive multimedia tasks.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview