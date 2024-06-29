It's been a fun, busy year for Android phones – and as we reach the mid-point of 2024, it's the perfect time to take a look at the handsets that have launched already (like the Samsung Galaxy S24) and those that are still to come (see the Google Pixel 9).

Maybe you've missed or completely forgotten about some of the best Android phones of 2024 so far. And if you're shopping for a new handset, then you'll want to know all about the latest models available – as well as making yourself aware about upcoming models that might be worth hanging on for.

We've split this article into two: the biggest phones that have launched so far, and the phones still to come according to the latest leaks and rumors. If the latter are correct, the best is still to come for Android phones in 2024....

Android phones in 2024: what have been the biggest launches so far this year?

The Pixel 8a showed up in May (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

The most high-profile Android phone launch in 2024 has undoubtedly come from Samsung with its Galaxy S24 series. You can check out our Samsung Galaxy S24 review, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus review, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review to read everything about the upgraded specs and new features that these handsets brought along with them.

These phones made the jump to the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Exynos 2400 chipsets for 2024, while also bringing with them a pile of Galaxy AI features, covering everything from image editing, to live language translation, to Circle to Search. Launched in January, these phones really set the tone for the year in Android.

The next biggest Android phone launch of 2024 came in May from Google: our Google Pixel 8a review tells you everything you need to know about this particular phone, which keeps some of the best bits of the Google Pixel 8 (like the Tensor G3 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and numerous AI tricks) while cutting some corners and costing significantly less than the flagship.

Sticking with the best cheap phones but turning to one that takes a rather different approach in its design and software, we had another new phone from Nothing in March. As our Nothing Phone 2a review makes clear, this is a brand that's emerging as a genuine contender to Google and Samsung, and that's likely to continue in the year ahead.

When it comes to foldables, it's been a slow start to the year, but the new Moto Razr for 2024 (known as the Razr 50 in certain markets), unveiled at the end of June, has a lot going for it – including a large cover display, some funky color options, and a decent level of performance, too. Motorola has got its flip phone out just ahead of Samsung's new foldables for 2024, which brings us on to...

Android phones in 2024: what launches are we expecting during the rest of the year?

Successors to the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are almost here (Image credit: Future)

Samsung has now confirmed another Unpacked event for Wednesday, July 10, and that's when we'll almost certainly see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The rumors so far suggest that the upgrades could be minimal, but they will make use of the same 2024 chipsets as the Galaxy S24 phones that came before them. If there is a big upgrade, it might come in the form of a new model, rumored to be called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra.

After that, we're expecting at least two new phones from Google in August. The date has already been set as Wednesday, August 13, and the official teaser for the event seems to show the Google Pixel 9 Pro. As well as that phone and the Google Pixel 9, there's also been talk of a Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, and even a Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold aka the Pixel Fold 2 (we might have some work to do on our best foldable phones guide).

That's potentially a lot of new handsets, and we think they're going to arrive with Tensor G4 processors inside, even more AI features, and a number of camera upgrades as well. The Pixel flagships are usually unveiled in October, so it seems that this year Google is keen to get out ahead of the iPhone 16, which is due in September.

Those aren't the only phones we're expecting before the end of 2024 either. The OnePlus 13 should be breaking cover before the year is out, and considering that in our OnePlus 12 review we called that flagship "the coolest phone you can buy", we're looking forward to seeing what OnePlus has been working on these past few months.

That's plenty to be getting on with in the second half of 2024, and no matter what your taste in Android phones, there should be something for everyone across the rest of the year. However, there's bad news if you're waiting for the Nothing Phone 3: the company has confirmed it's going to be pushed back, and won't arrive until 2025.