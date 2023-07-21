Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 preorders: everything you need to know

If you're looking to pick up a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 preorder, then you shouldn't have long to wait. If our predictions are correct, preorders will be coming next week after the upcoming Samsung Unpacked event - which is when new Galaxy devices are traditionally announced.

It's worth noting that neither device has been officially revealed yet but we do know that more foldables are coming from Samsung, based on its official teaser campaign. Based on this, we'd be shocked if next week's Unpacked event didn't unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, with preorders following shortly.

Still, it's worth noting that all details on this page are based on leaks, rumors, and our experience from covering previous Samsung device launches. We've included the most likely specs for each device, how much they may cost, and details on the Samsung reservation campaign, which is actually already live.

This is also the page that we'll be using to round up Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 preorders once they land next week, so don't hesitate to bookmark ahead of the Samsung Unpacked event.

You can already preorder a device... Kinda

Samsung is running a unique reservation campaign that allows you to register your interest, guarantee a place in the line, and get a nifty little bonus on top. Here are the details:

Samsung Galaxy Z devices: register your interest to get $50 off your preorder at Samsung

Thinking about jumping on the foldable bandwagon? Reservations are now open for Samsung's latest upcoming foldable devices – highly likely to be the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5. Simply put down your email now to register your interest and you'll get $50 off your preorder when the time comes. Note that this is non-committal, so you can choose to back out if you decide at a later date that the device isn't for you.

UK: get up to £150 off | AU: get a free battery pack

This isn't actually the first time we've seen this reservation system from Samsung - in fact, it's been a feature for the past few Galaxy flagships too. It's definitely a crafty marketing tool from Samsung but one that also works great for prospective buyers.

Considering there's no obligation to pay anything out the gates, you're left to decide for yourself whether the devices are for you or not once they're up for preorder. It also gives a little peace of mind, although we wouldn't expect the Galaxy Z devices to sell out unless they offer some serious value for the money.

When preorders officially go live

We're expecting Galaxy Fold 5 and Flip 5 preorders to go live immediately after the Samsung Unpacked event, which will take place on July 26 at 4am PT / 7am ET / 12pm BST / 9pm AEST. The event should last around an hour but it could go on a little longer if there's a large number of devices to launch. Alongside the two new foldables, we're expecting tablets and maybe a smartwatch.

If you're interested in checking out all the new devices in real time, definitely visit TechRadar during the stream as we'll be covering it with a live blog. As previously mentioned, we'll also be updating this page with all the retailers to pick up a Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 preorder once they go live.

What do we know about these devices?

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

The latest leaks Galaxy Z Fold 5: new improved hinge design, upgraded camera (50MP main), Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 12GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage

Galaxy Z Flip 5: new improved hinge, larger cover display, improved camera system, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage

Officially, not a lot. There are, however, plenty of fresh leaks and rumors floating about that offer tantalizing details about both devices.

We think it's almost a shoo-in that both devices will feature upgraded chips (Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 likely) and upgraded cameras, but leaks have also suggested that there could be refinements to the overall designs. One of the hottest rumors from earlier this year tipped off that the devices could be slightly slimmed down, feature a new hinge that allows them to sit flush when folded, and be fully dustproof.

For the Galaxy Fold 5 specifically, rumors have teased that the device will feature up to 1TB of storage - which is the same as the previous Galaxy Fold 4. We think it's likely that the device will also feature a multi-task friendly 12GB of RAM.

Moving on to the Galaxy Z Flip 5, recent leaks have suggested that it could potentially feature a slightly larger (and more advanced) cover display - which was one of our most wished-for features. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 might also support DeX, which means it could potentially mean support for external displays with a desktop-esque interface.

How much will preorders cost next week?

(Image credit: Samsung)

Essential preorder info Galaxy Z Fold 5: $1,799 / £1,649 / AU$2,499

Galazy Z Flip 5: $999.99 / £999 / AU$1,499

Expected retailers: Samsung, Verizon, AT&T, Mobiles.co.uk, Carphone Warehouse (UK), Fonehouse (UK)

While nothing has been officially confirmed - these will be premium foldable devices with premium devices. Based on the previous models, you'll be looking at northward of $1,500 for the Fold 5 and $1,000 for the Flip 5.

An early leak suggested a base price of $1,799 / £1,649 / AU$2,499 for the Fold 5 and $999.99 / £999 / AU$1,499 for the Flip 5, which would make the latter slightly pricier than its predecessor. Obviously, these are just rumors, but it sounds like a realistic ballpark figure to us based on the rumored specs we've seen so far.

While super pricey at launch, there's likely to be a number of excellent Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 deals that you'll be able to take advantage of. For example, most major carriers in the US will likely offer up to $1,000 off with a trade-in and Samsung itself also has a really decent trade-in program for unlocked devices. In the UK, keep a look out at third-party vendors like Mobiles.co.uk for cheap tariffs, cashback offers, and ways to break up those big price tags.