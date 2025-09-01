Eizo ColorEdge CG3100X five-year warranty offers 30,000 hours – about 16 hours daily

Editors gain HDR-ready workflows with both HLG and PQ functions

Peak brightness of 500 cd/m² meets professional HDR project demands

Eizo has announced the ColorEdge CG3100X, a 30.5-inch DCI display aimed at professionals working in editing and post-production.

The company says its display comes with a five-year limited warranty, a commitment which sets it apart from other monitors in the same class, which usually offer three or four years.

However, the warranty covers up to 30,000 hours of use, which, when spread across the five-year coverage period, works out to approximately 6,000 hours of operation per year, or about 16 hours of operation per day.

HDR workflow support and color accuracy

The device features a 4K UHD resolution panel with factory calibration for accurate color reproduction and supports standard professional workflows, including coverage of key color spaces used in design, photography, and video editing.

The display’s peak brightness of 500 cd/m² and contrast ratio of 1800:1 are intended to meet HDR requirements, and its ability to reproduce 97% Adobe RGB and 99% DCI-P3 color spaces suggests strong potential for color-critical tasks.

Eizo ColorEdge CG3100X is designed to handle modern HDR workflows by supporting both the hybrid log-gamma (HLG) and perceptual quantization (PQ) transfer functions.

These settings are intended to more closely represent how the human eye perceives real-world contrast compared to standard dynamic range.

For editors working on high-end productions, this could reduce the need for secondary reference checks, although relying solely on one monitor for video editing or photo editing still carries risks.

The model also integrates Eizo’s ColorNavigator 7 software alongside an internal calibration sensor, removing the requirement for third-party tools, although professionals may prefer cross-validation to ensure consistency.

Eizo has equipped the CG3100X with USB Type-C for video output, data transfer, and laptop charging.

While this helps cut cable clutter and adds convenience, it is already a common feature in many high-end business monitors.

The inclusion of a LAN port for direct network access could appeal to shared studio setups, although whether this integration improves workflow efficiency will depend on how production environments actually adopt it.

It also adopts Fixed Rate Link (FRL), aligning with the latest HDMI standards, which should improve handling of uncompressed signals at higher resolutions.

The housing of the CG3100X is made with over 85% recycled plastic and packaged with molded pulp rather than plastics, in line with Eizo’s sustainability messaging.

Its cooling system operates quietly at 20 dB and supports long sessions without distraction.

On paper, the numbers of the Eizo ColorEdge CG3100X look great, but they rarely tell the full story, and creators will want to assess real performance before replacing existing reference monitors.