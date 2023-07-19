Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 accessories leak ahead of Galaxy Unpacked launch event

Samsung will announce its new foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 , in exactly one week (July 26), and a new set of renders give us a closer look at what could be official Samsung accessories, set to launch alongside the phones.

The leaks – which come from well-known tipster Evan Blass by way of 9to5Google – show off ring-grip cases for two of the best foldables we’re likely to see in 2023. Based on these renders, the cases can also double as kickstands, allowing users to prop their phones up on a flat surface when fully opened for watching movies, using productivity applications, or playing some of the best Android games with a controller on their large internal screens.

Blass also leaked new renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, but weve already got a pretty good idea of what it looks like from previous renders, as well as leaked images said to show an actual Z Fold 5 .

Elsewhere, Samsung itself has all but confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 would be its thinnest and lightest foldables yet, and if that’s the case then these cases probably wouldn’t make them too unwieldy.

Image 1 of 2 Leaked marketing images for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with its ring grip case. (Image credit: Evan Blass) Leaked marketing images for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 with its ring grip case. (Image credit: Evan Blass)

Could these be freebies?

Samsung often rewards customers for pre-ordering its most expensive products, and those who've reserved a Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 have already pocketed a cool $50 (£25 in the UK and AU$100 in Australia),why not go a little further? Cases were among the pre-order bonuses offered with the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 , so it's very possible that this could also be true for the Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5.

Ring-grip cases have become popular in recent years. Just like the best Popsockets , they have very ergonomic designs, making it easier to carry phones which have long since left the realm of facilitating a comfortable one-handed grip. This is doubly important for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 - the former is larger than a regular smartphone, due to its foldable nature, while the latter is a little longer than usual (as a result of its expected extended aspect ratio), going off the leaked specs and expectations from previous generations.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to debut at Samsung Unpacked in Seoul, on July 26.