Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 photos give us our best look yet at the phone

The closer we get to the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 , the better and more detailed the leaks become, and the latest is among the best yet, as we’ve now seen photos that seemingly show the phone.

These were shared on Reddit (via Android Police ) by a user who claims they obtained the images from someone who was trying to sell the phone, and the images certainly look authentic.

You can clearly see the gapless folding design, enabled by the new waterdrop hinge that’s been extensively rumored for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The images also provide a clear look at the cover screen and the back of the device, complete with a triple-lens camera block.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: User Ultima40 on Reddit) (Image credit: User Ultima40 on Reddit) (Image credit: User Ultima40 on Reddit) (Image credit: User Ultima40 on Reddit)

There’s a photo of the main foldable screen too, but this is blurry making it hard to tell how big the crease is. Even with the blur though the crease is noticeable, which doesn’t bode well.

You can also see – based on the stickers on this Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 – that it appears to be a test device of some sort, so the hardware might not be final. Still, it gives us a good look at the likely design of the phone, and matches up with previous leaks.

Seen it all before

These aren’t actually the first leaked photos of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 that we’ve seen, but the previous set were lower quality and didn’t show the phone in full. They did show the same design though, so with most leaks now lining up we’d say this is probably what the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will look like.

If so, then other than the two halves now folding flat it won’t look much different to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, but it’s sure to be more powerful, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset almost certainly set to be included, while leaks also point to a brighter screen, a new camera sensor, and possibly other upgrades.

We’ll know exactly what the phone has to offer soon, as Samsung is set to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 5 on July 26, and TechRadar will be covering the announcement in full. There should be a lot to see for fans of the best foldable phones, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also expected then, likely along with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.