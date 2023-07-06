The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and more are confirmed to be landing on July 26

We’ve known for a while that Samsung’s next big smartphone launch would happen in late July, but now we know exactly when, as the company has confirmed that Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 is happening on Wednesday, July 26.

The date was posted on Twitter, and if it sounds familiar that’s because a leak previously suggested we’d see the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 on July 26.

While Samsung’s tweet doesn’t name the devices we’ll see, it does include a short video showing the edge of a foldable phone, and the words “join the flip side.”

It's time to #JoinTheFlipSide! Join us at 언팩 (Unpacked) in Seoul, Korea on July 26, 2023. #SamsungUnpackedLearn more: https://t.co/D6nxwskXj1 pic.twitter.com/fO8MnxXwQvJuly 5, 2023 See more

So a new Galaxy Z Flip will clearly be in attendance, but that’s not all, because if you go to Samsung’s UK website, you can express your interest in an upcoming ‘Flip device,’ ‘Fold device,’ ‘tablet,’ and ‘smartwatch.’

Based on leaks, these will clearly be the Z Flip 5, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 – which could rank among the best phones, the best tablets, and the best smartwatches, respectively.

Money off and freebies

If you do register your interest now then in the US, you’ll unlock $50 in Samsung credit with your purchase, while in the UK you’ll gain access to £50 off a Flip 5 or Fold 5, £25 off a Galaxy Watch 6, and £25 off a Galaxy Tab S9. These discounts stack too, so you can get up to £150 off in total if buying multiple products.

In Australia, registering your interest now will unlock AU$100 of bonus trade-in credit (so you’ll get that much extra when trading in an old device towards a new one), or a free battery pack valued at AU$59, when you buy one of these new Galaxy devices.

As for the Samsung Unpacked event itself, the event is being held in South Korea, and will kick off at 4am PT / 7am ET / 12pm BST / 9pm AEST. If you’re up and free at that time, you’ll be able to tune into the live stream on Samsung’s own site, and almost certainly on YouTube as well. Or just head to TechRadar, where we’ll be covering all the announcements as they happen, coupled with our expert analysis.