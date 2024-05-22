Who needs Memorial Day? The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra just hit a record-low price

Here at TechRadar, we’re gearing up to share the best of this year’s Memorial Day sales, but Amazon has seemingly jumped the gun with a record-low Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra offer that we can’t help but draw attention to ahead of Memorial Day proper.

Right now, you can pick up a 256GB, fully unlocked version of the best Android phone for $1,049.99 (down from $1,299.99), or a 512GB version for $1,169.99 (down from $1,419.99). Both deals apply to every Galaxy S24 Ultra color except Titanium Violet – so you can choose between Titanium Grey, Titanium Black and Titanium Yellow – and both deals represent record-low device-only prices for the Galaxy S24 Ultra in 2024.

We recently highlighted a Samsung deal that offered the 512GB Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for as little as $550 with a qualifying trade-in, but the device-only price on that particular deal was $1,299.99, rather than $1,169.99. Amazon has therefore undercut Samsung by a further $130, meaning the Galaxy S24 Ultra is, at the time of writing, up to $230 cheaper than its biggest competitor, the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB): was $1,299.99 now $1,049.99 at Amazon

With its 6.8-inch OLED display, lightning-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and class-leading suite of cameras, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a formidable pocket companion. Ahead of Memorial Day proper, Amazon has discounted both storage variants of the phone to a record-low price, so we'd recommend hopping on this limited-time deal sooner rather than later.

If you’re a regular reader of TechRadar, you’ll know how highly we rate the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Not only is it the best Samsung phone we’ve ever tested, but it’s also the best camera phone, period. The Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts a 200MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP periscope lens and a 10MP telephoto lens, and that’s all before mentioning its market-leading suite of assistive AI features.

Throw a 6.8-inch OLED screen and a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset into the mix, and it’s easy to see why the Galaxy S24 Ultra is considered overkill for most people. In truth, it is, but at 19% less than its usual retail price at Amazon, overkill has never looked more appealing.

