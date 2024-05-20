Today only: get $750 off the Galaxy S24 Ultra with a trade plus free storage upgrade

As the best Android phone around, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra isn’t cheap, but it is much more affordable thanks to a one-off deal at the official Samsung Store. Today, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is available with a free storage upgrade - allowing you to get a 512GB model for $1,299 (the standard price of a 256GB variant). Even better still, you can also get an additional $750 off an unlocked device with an eligible trade-in.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the ideal phone for anyone who wants all the benefits of AI-driven technology, a great camera, and a phenomenal screen. If you’re a fan of flagship phones and investing in something built to last, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra here is the cell phone deal you need.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (512GB): was $1,419.99 now $1,299.99, plus up to $750 off with a trade at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a special deal indeed. As standard, you get $120 off and 512GB of storage instead of 256GB. However, there’s also up to $750 off the phone in addition right now via a trade-in rebate. You’ll need to trade-in a fairly new to get the biggest discount here but the maximum saving could see you picking up this stunning flagship for just $550.

Unsurprisingly, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is right at the top of our list of the best Samsung phones. That won’t change until the Samsung Galaxy S25 arrives at some point early next year. It’s an upgrade in every way over the S23 Ultra and also now has several years of guaranteed software updates so this is a great long-term buy.

In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we pointed out that it transcends the smartphone category, embracing what it means to be ultra, and providing fantastic performance and even better cameras than before.

It’s big and heavy so some people may prefer one of the best phones that’s a little lighter, but if you want the ultimate performance in Android form, this is it. Games will load speedily and look great on the 6.8-inch OLED screen while you’ll easily be able to multitask when working too.

Another delight is its set of cameras with a 200MP main lens, 12MP ultra-wide, 50MP periscope, and 10MP telephoto lens; all meaning you can get the perfect shot every time.

Early Memorial Day sales mean we’re seeing some great phone deals like this. However, if you don’t want to go truly premium with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra or you don’t have a sufficient trade-in to sweeten the deal, there are other Samsung Galaxy S24 deals around. While you’re considering an unlock phone, don’t forget to take a look at the cell phone plans you can pair with it to keep costs down.