Ever since I saw TCL's NXTPAPER-toting phones and tablets at MWC in Barcelona earlier this year, I've been a bit obsessed, so it's great to see that as part of the Amazon Big Deals Days event, TCL has not just cut the price of some of its best products, but it's also throwing in some handy freebies as well.

Some of the standout deals are the TCL Note A1 NXTPAPER Paper Tablet which is 25% off and now $449.99 at Amazon (was $599.99). There's also the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus tablet, which has had a 38% price cut, now $227.98 (was $369.99).

TCL has confirmed to me that every NXTPAPER tablet comes with a free stylus and flip case, making them even better value.

• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale

TCL is also offering discounts on its smartphones, with the TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro now $259.99 (down from $329.99). In my review of the TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro, I was very impressed with the performance of this budget phone, and the 6.9-inch epaper-like NXTPAPER 4.0 display looked fantastic, and made reading ebooks and digital comics a joy.

As with the phone, TCL's NXTPAPER tablets also feature the same display technology, and because the paper-like screen offers vibrant colors, these devices are particularly great for reading comics on. The TCL Note A1 NXTPAPER Paper Tablet is also designed to be great for note taking, especially thanks to the included stylus, so for any comic book fan looking for a new tablet or smartphone that can double as an ebook reader, you'll definitely want to check out these deals.

Today's best TCL Amazon Big Deal Days offers

Save 25% ($150) TCL Note A1 NXTPAPER: was $599.99 now $449.99 at Amazon The TCL Note A1 NXTPAPER Paper Tablet has been designed for note taking, with a large 11.5-inch touchscreen with a fast and responsive 120Hz refresh rate. The included T-Pen Pro stylus feels great when writing on the screen, and built-in AI tools can turn handwritten notes and audio recordings into editable text, and can generate summaries to help with your studies. The screen supports 16.7 million colors, so you can enjoy ebooks and digital comics, and it's great for artists to doodle on as well. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% ($140) TCL NXTPAPER 14 Android Tablet: was $469.99 now $329.99 at Amazon The large 14.3-inch color paper-like screen makes this a great choice for comic book fans, and thanks to the blue light filter, it's comfortable to use even late at night. It has a large battery, and the NXTPAPER display is particularly power-efficient, which means this is a tablet that can last you a long time between charges, and the included stylus means it's great for students as well. Read more Read less ▼

Save 38% ($142.01) TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus: was $369.99 now $227.98 at Amazon This is another hefty discount on TCL's 11.5-inch tablet, with the latest NXTPAPER 4.0 display technology, so colors are more vibrant, and you can quickly switch between three modes - Regular, Ink Paper Mode, and Color Paper Mode. It also has several AI tools for turning your notes into editable text, getting information from the internet, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Save 35% ($140) TCL Tab A1 Plus NXTPAPER: was $399.99 now $259.99 at Amazon As with TCL's other NXTPAPER devices, this 12.2-inch tablet is great for reading ebooks and comics on, and the 120Hz refresh rate means using apps and scrolling the internet feels fast and fluid, and the paper-like display makes reading comfortable. Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% ($70) TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro : was $329.99 now $259.99 at Amazon I really liked the TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro when I reviewed it for TechRadar earlier this year, and thanks to this $70 price cut, I think it's even more impressive. For such budget smartphone, it offers decent performance, but the standout is its NXTPAPER 4.0 screen which makes websites and comics look fantastic, and means you can use this phone at any hour without straining your eyes. Read more Read less ▼

Save 26% ($110) TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro: was $429.99 now $319.99 at Amazon If you like the look of the TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro, but want more storage space, then this version with 512GB (compared to the cheaper 128GB model above) is well worth getting, especially as it has a larger $110 price cut, which narrows the gap between models of the 70 Pro. Read more Read less ▼