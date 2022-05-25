Will a VPN make my Amazon Fire TV Stick faster?

Whether you're considering the right Amazon Fire TV Stick VPN, or one for another of your devices, one of the first questions is often around how the best VPN effects speed and if, actually, it can make your device faster. It makes sense especially when it comes down to a media streaming device, where a decent connection will make or break your viewing experience.

Strictly speaking, a VPN cannot make your Amazon Fire TV Stick any faster than the maximum rate offered by your Internet Service Provider (ISP). That's not to say the right one can't optimize your connection so its the fastest it can be, though - and we explain exactly how below.

How does a VPN help connection speeds on your Fire Stick?

As already stated, a VPN cannot make the connection on your Amazon Fire TV Stick or other device any faster than what your ISP offers. What it can do, in regards to performance, is ensure your connection is consistent, and not vulnerable to bandwidth throttling. So how does it do this?

Minimising risk of bandwidth throttling

Well, its security and privacy credentials will work in your favor not only in regards to keeping your private information under lock and key, but also in concealing your online activities.

In terms of bandwidth throttling - where your ISP reduces speeds when lines are busy in order to avoid congestion - you'll be able to, say, use your VPN to stream in 4K on your Amazon Fire TV Stick without your provider knowing. This avoids the risk of them purposefully slowing down your connection and leaving you in a buffering, frustrated mess.

Using a quiet server

How good your internet speed is partially depends on how busy the line is. Of course, in the evenings and on weekends you may experience slower internet while everyone else is on it.

The same can be applied to VPN servers. The perk, though, is that most VPN providers offer a network of servers in their thousands, giving you plenty to choose from all around the world - even allowing you to choose a server in another time zone altogether.

So... does a VPN make a Fire Stick faster?

A VPN won't see your speeds exceed the bandwidth provided by your ISP. What it will do, in terms of performance, is to secure a more reliable connection and otherwise optimize your device when carrying out more demanding tasks that could lead to the likes of buffering or bandwidth throttling.

When it comes to looking for the right VPN for your Amazon media streamer, then, we advise one that, time and time again, in our testing secured above average speed results that would maintain a consistently strong connection throughout its use.

Which is the best VPN to install on my Amazon Fire Stick?

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - the best VPN for your Amazon Fire Stick (opens in new tab)

There's a reason ExpressVPN finds itself at the top of most of our VPN buying guides, and that's because of its wealth of servers and security features. It's also got a dedicated Fire TV app, which is easy to download and set up. Try now and get 3 months free and a 30-day money-back guarantee on top.

ExpressVPN gets the crown as our top recommended VPN for your Fire Stick. With 3,000+ servers based across 94 countries, it also offers competent speeds that range from 420-630Mbps on a 1Gbps connection, allowing you to find the most suitable server for you when it comes to using an Amazon Fire TV Stick.

ExpressVPN is also one of the most reliable streaming VPN providers. In our testing, we were able to unblock Netflix libraries in a number of countries, as well as Disney Plus, Prime Video, and BBC iPlayer.

Of course, we're also big fans of ExpressVPN's clean, intuitive interface, and this translates well within its Amazon Fire TV Stick client.