Iiyama B2403WS review

Picture quality probably won't satisfy imaging professionals, but for everyone else its price makes this a great investment

Despite its low price tag, Iiyama's Prolite B2403WS does not mean compromising on quality. Like other 24-inch screens, its native resolution is full WUXGA (1920 x 1200).

This is more than capable of displaying full 1080p HD video in widescreen. A digital signal comes via an HDMI port, with a converter cable bundled for those without HDMI output. A legacy analogue D-Sub connector is also provided.

The monitor is capable of a 90-degree pivot, but extras like integrated USB ports and a memory card reader are missing. There is no picture-in-picture function built in, so you can't hook up multiple devices and view their output simultaneously.

However, picture quality is of a good standard for general use. Blacks look good, thanks to the 2000:1 contrast (when the DCR switch is activated in the OSD), and text is sharp.

Colour reproduction and brightness may not be accurate enough for imaging professionals, but everyone else will have no real reason to complain about the B2403WS.