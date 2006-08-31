The Netgem iPlayer is more than just a Freeview adapter. Its CI slot means it can be upgraded to receive Top-Up TV but it also features a built-in modem and internet browsing capability (a wireless keyboard is available as an optional extra). It can even be connected to a home network and used to stream music and photos from your PC. Add in excellent connectivity and a 7-day EPG and you have a great little package.
Netgem iPlayer review
A Freeview adaptor that does it all
Our Verdict
Newly upgraded adapter with internet, Top-Up TV and (limited) media streaming. Impressive
For
-
Built-in modem
Excellent connectivity
Network port