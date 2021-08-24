Xbox Cloud Gaming will let you play Xbox Series X games on Xbox One – here's how

Cloud gaming is coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One this holiday, Microsoft announced during its Gamescom 2021 event.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to stream over 100 games straight from the cloud, which will also allow players to discover new games without having to wait for a lengthy download.

It also means you’ll never be stuck waiting for a friend to download a game that you want to play. If one of your crewmates doesn’t have Sea of Thieves installed, they’ll be able to jump in and set sail as soon as you send them an invite – no install required.

What’s more, Xbox One owners who can’t access Xbox Series X|S only titles, like Microsoft Flight Simulator and The Medium, and the upcoming Starfield, will now be able to play those games thanks to the power of Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Compatible games that work with Xbox Cloud Gaming will have a little cloud icon (☁), and will be available to stream at 1080p 60fps, just like you can already experience across PCs, phones and tablets.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft will begin testing Xbox Cloud Gaming on consoles as part of its Xbox Insider program this fall, and will release more details on the rollout and release timing in the near future.

Analysis: Xbox Cloud Gaming adds more value for Xbox One owners

(Image credit: Microsoft)

It’s remarkable to think that Xbox One owners will soon be able to experience titles that were previously only available on Xbox Series X|S. Cloud gaming already lets you play Xbox Series X games on your phone or through a browser, but it’s unprecedented to see a last-gen console running current-gen games.

Even though Xbox Cloud Gaming won’t be a replacement for a native experience, the technology has come on leaps and bounds, and provided you have a stable internet connection, it’s a great option if you want to game away from the TV.

Another benefit of Xbox Cloud Gaming is how you won’t need to install every title in the future. With additional storage space on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S still an expensive upgrade, having the option to simply stream a game from the cloud is certainly appealing. Being able to play a game straight away while your download takes place in the background, is also a massive bonus.