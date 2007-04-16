More details emerge on the $1m notebook

Don't like the dark-brown wooden finish of this Luvaglio notebook? Then design your own look...

If you're lucky enough to win the lottery this weekend, you may want to check out the 'million dollar notebook'. More features about this highest of high-end projects are starting to emerge.

Apart from the hardware credentials - including Blu-ray, solid-state storage, and a built-in USB memory stick and MP3 player - the $1 million Luvaglio machine also features jewellery and diamonds as functional pieces rather than just decoration. It offers integrated screen cleaning, and its unique design also allows for full upgrades, so it never becomes obsolete.

Twenty seven-year-old entrepreneur Rohan Sinclair Luvaglio established luxury firm Luvaglio , which has developed a hand-crafted notebook computer after working with designers and craftsmen.

The notebooks will be finished to the "owner's choice of precious metals, leathers and real woods", the company said.

The million dollar notebook from Luvaglio will be launched this summer and a complete range of machines will follow shortly after that.