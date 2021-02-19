The next Call of Duty might take us back to World War 2

A Call of Duty leaker has hinted that the next main installment in the series will take place during World War 2.

Victor___Z – a well-known leaker whose rumors have proven right in the past – posted a single emoji of a sledgehammer and an image from Call of Duty's 2017 entry, WW2, hinting that Sledgehammer will be taking the reins for this year's blockbuster release.

If true, it's an interesting development. Sledgehammer last developed a Call of Duty game back in 2017 which was, coincidentally enough, Call of Duty: WW2. Fans across social media and Reddit are now speculating why Sledgehammer would revisit the same time period again just four years later.

The news also contradicts leaks from different sources, too – others have hinted the next game will take place sometime in the 1950s – leaving some fans reluctant to believe the hype just yet.

As is always the case when it comes to leaks, given neither Activision nor Sledgehammer have commented publicly, for now, all we can do is take it with a generous pinch of salt and hope we'll have the news confirmed one way or the other soon.

Outbreak

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War recently received its long-rumored large-scale zombies mode, which was officially announced on Call of Duty's Twitter page.

The update brings an all-new zombie experience, four new operators, six new weapons and new multiplayer maps.

When one chapter ends... another begins.🧟‍♂️ A massive, all-new Zombies experience.👥 Four New Operators🔫 Six New Weapons🗺 New MP Maps🚢... #WarzoneGet ready for Season Two of #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone. Available on all platforms February 25th. pic.twitter.com/nPQebfO1HRFebruary 18, 2021

Call of Duty Season 2 begins on February 25 and marks yet another major update for the game since its release. Activision has continued to support the game's free-to-play battle royale mode, Warzone, and plans to do so for many years to come.

